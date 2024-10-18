UEFA Clarifies Tie-Breaker Rules For New 36-Team Champions League Format

UEFA has addressed key questions regarding the standings in the revamped 36-team league phase of the UEFA Champions League, especially how ties in points will be resolved.

In a statement titled “Champions League League Phase Standings: How Teams Level on Points Are Separated,” UEFA explained the rules for determining which teams will advance, face play-offs, or be eliminated from the competition. This season marks a significant shift from the traditional group stage to a league format, where each team will play eight matches, all ranked in a single table.

The top eight teams will automatically progress to the Round of 16, while teams finishing between 9th and 24th will compete in play-offs for a spot in the knockout stages. Teams finishing 25th to 36th will be eliminated.

But how will teams be separated if they finish with the same number of points?

UEFA outlined several tie-breaker criteria, ranging from goal difference and total goals scored to more nuanced factors such as away wins and disciplinary records. In a rare case where these measures don’t separate teams, the final ranking will be determined alphabetically based on team abbreviations.

As anticipation builds for the league phase, UEFA’s guidelines ensure transparency and fairness in determining the rankings.

Bizwatch Nigeria notes that Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League is scheduled for October 22 and 23, 2024.

How Does the UEFA Champions League League Phase Work, and How Are Ties Broken?

In this new format, 36 teams compete in a single league table. At the end of the eight-match league phase:

The top eight teams qualify for the Round of 16.

Teams ranked 9th to 24th will enter the play-offs for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Teams ranked 25th to 36th will be eliminated from the competition.

What Happens if Teams Finish Level on Points?

Throughout the league phase, if two or more teams are tied on points, the following criteria from Article 18 of UEFA’s competition regulations will be used to break the tie, in this order:

Superior goal difference Higher number of goals scored Higher number of away goals scored More wins in the league phase More away wins in the league phase

If teams remain tied after applying these criteria, they will be ranked equally, with the final order determined alphabetically by the teams’ abbreviated names.

Tie-Breaking Criteria for the End of the League Phase

If teams are tied on points after all matches are completed, the following tie-breaking rules will be applied:

Superior goal difference Higher number of goals scored Higher number of away goals scored More wins More away wins Higher number of points earned collectively by league phase opponents Superior goal difference among opponents in the league phase More goals scored collectively by opponents in the league phase Lower disciplinary points (red and yellow cards, with red cards counting for 3 points, yellow cards for 1 point, and expulsions for two yellow cards counting for 3 points) Higher UEFA club coefficient

These measures will ensure clarity in ranking teams as they compete for European football’s top prize.