NLC Threatens Takeover Of Labour Party Offices, Accuses Abure Of Defying Supreme Court Ruling

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has mobilised its members nationwide in preparation to seize control of Labour Party (LP) offices across the country, escalating a leadership crisis sparked by the party’s refusal to comply with a Supreme Court judgment.

In a statement issued by NLC President Joe Ajaero, the union declared that the Julius Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC) no longer holds legal legitimacy following the apex court’s ruling.

The NLC accused Abure of “reckless impunity” for disregarding the court’s verdict, which allegedly nullified his leadership. The union stated:

“Abure and his cohorts have chosen the path of lawlessness by rejecting the Supreme Court’s pronouncement. Their actions amount to contempt of court and a direct assault on Nigeria’s constitutional order.”

The labour body dismissed claims that it planned violent attacks on LP offices, instead framing its move as a lawful repossession of the party’s structures in defense of democracy.

The NLC urged Nigerian workers, genuine LP members, and pro-democracy advocates to prepare for a “peaceful takeover” of party offices. It also called on security agencies—including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Services (DSS)—to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision, warning that failure to do so would portray Nigeria as a “banana republic.”

Additionally, the NLC pressed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to expunge all records of Abure’s leadership from its systems and recognize an interim administration pending a “properly constituted” LP convention.

In a swift rebuttal, LP’s National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh condemned the NLC’s move as an “illegal invasion” and an affront to INEC and security agencies. He maintained that Abure’s leadership remains valid, setting the stage for a potential showdown.