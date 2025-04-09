Police Conclude Constable Recruitment, Training Commences April 12

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have officially concluded the 2022/2023 recruitment process for police constables, with successful candidates expected to begin training on April 12, 2025.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, the PSC directed all shortlisted applicants to check their recruitment status via the official portal: https://apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

Documentation & Training: Successful candidates are required to report to designated Police Training Schools nationwide between April 12 and April 19, 2025, for verification and enrollment.

Deadline Warning: Applicants who fail to report within the stipulated period will forfeit their slots, as the NPF will consider such absences as a rejection of the offer.

The PSC reiterated that the recruitment process is completely free of charge, cautioning applicants against fraudulent individuals or groups demanding payments for placements.

“The public is advised to disregard any unauthorized requests for fees and report such incidents to the nearest police station or the PSC,” the notice stated.

This recruitment drive is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the Nigeria Police Force and enhance national security. Further updates will be communicated through official channels.