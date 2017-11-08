NLC Jubliates Over Budget Shift From Oil To Other Revenue

Mr Haruna Kamara, Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Gombe State Chapter has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 budget presentation on Tuesday, November, 03 to the National Assembly.

Kamara gave the commendation in Gombe saying that the budget showed a shift from over dependent on oil revenue to other avenues.

“The good news about this year’s budget is that government has shifted from depending on oil revenue to other avenues.

“This is a good development showing that we will no longer rely on oil and government is improving means by which more revenue will be generated through tax to fund the budget”, he said.

According to him, this is what the country is yarning for long, to develop like other countries in the world.

He also appreciated the government for allocating N45 billion for the North East Development Commission for the reconstruction of North-East.

Kamara said the 15 per cent increase on critical infrastructure development in 2018 budget, compared to the 2017 budget showed a lot of improvement in budgetary process.