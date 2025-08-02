NIS Cautions Nigerians Against Misuse Of U.S. Visas

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued a public advisory urging Nigerians to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions of their U.S. visas, following concerns raised by the United States Government over increasing cases of visa misuse by Nigerian citizens.

In a statement released on Saturday in Abuja, the NIS Public Relations Officer, Akinsola Akinlabi, emphasised that visa holders must comply with the purpose stated in their applications and avoid any actions that could breach U.S. immigration laws.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians,” the statement read. “All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.”

Akinlabi warned that violating visa terms—such as overstaying or engaging in unauthorised activities—can lead to serious consequences, including deportation, visa revocation, and permanent ineligibility for future travel.

He also advised Nigerian students in the U.S. to maintain active enrollment and avoid unauthorised withdrawal or extended absences, stressing that non-compliance could result in the cancellation of their visas.

In addition, the NIS cautioned against attempts to secure tourist visas for childbirth purposes, noting that U.S. consular officers reserve the right to deny such applications.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of international travel, the NIS stated that it would continue to work closely with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to prevent Nigeria from being included in any expanded visa restrictions.

“We urge all Nigerian citizens to comply with U.S. visa regulations, as responsible conduct is key to preserving legitimate travel opportunities for all,” the agency said.