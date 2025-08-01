Navy To Establish Base In Kebbi To Strengthen Inland Water Security

In a strategic move to strengthen security along Nigeria’s inland waterways, the Nigerian Navy has announced plans to establish a naval base in Yauri, Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

A delegation from the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

Leading the delegation, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu said the decision to expand the Navy’s operational footprint into Kebbi was part of efforts to reinforce maritime security in the hinterland, particularly around the River Niger—an important but increasingly vulnerable national resource.

“The River Niger has served as a vital artery for agriculture, power generation, and transportation. Unfortunately, it is now being exploited by criminal elements for arms smuggling and other illicit activities that threaten our national security,” Nwatu stated.

He noted that while the Nigerian Navy already maintains a base on the Niger State side of the river, the establishment of a new base in Kebbi would enable a more comprehensive presence along the waterway, curbing insecurity and enhancing surveillance.

“With this initiative, we aim to close security gaps and neutralise the criminal networks using the river as a corridor. The expansion will significantly boost our inland maritime operations and benefit communities along the corridor,” he added.

Governor Idris welcomed the development, describing it as timely and strategic given the prevailing security challenges in the southern parts of the state.

“We have never had a naval base in Kebbi, and we are indeed grateful to the Chief of the Naval Staff for recognising the need. The River Niger in Yauri must be adequately secured, and this base will play a critical role in doing that,” the governor said.

He highlighted the strategic position of Kebbi, which shares borders with Niger and Benin Republics, as further justification for a stronger security presence in the region. According to him, the establishment of the base would complement existing efforts to tackle cross-border crime and banditry.

Governor Idris assured the Navy of the state government’s full support, including the provision of temporary accommodation and land for the construction of permanent facilities.

The proposed base is expected to enhance regional security architecture and solidify the Navy’s inland maritime strategy, particularly in the Northwest zone, where waterways remain vulnerable to illicit activities.