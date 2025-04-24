NiMet Workers’ Strike Grounds Flights Nationwide As FG Schedules Emergency Talks

Flight operations across major Nigerian airports were disrupted on Wednesday following an industrial action by workers of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), who are protesting unpaid allowances, wage discrepancies, and poor welfare conditions.

The strike affected key aviation hubs in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, grounding several flights and leaving passengers stranded. At the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos, only a few airlines, including XEJET, Aero Contractors, and Ibom Air, were able to operate. Air Peace, one of the country’s leading carriers, suspended all scheduled flights nationwide.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Air Peace cited the unavailability of critical weather information due to the NiMet strike as the reason for halting operations.

“Due to the ongoing NiMet strike and the unavailability of CNH (hazardous weather) reports required for safe landings, Air Peace has suspended all flight operations nationwide until the strike is over,” said Ejike Ndiulo, the airline’s Head of Corporate Communications. “Your safety is our top priority. We appreciate your understanding and will share updates as the situation unfolds.”

The Federal Government has since stepped into the fray, with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), convening an emergency meeting with union leaders scheduled to hold today (Thursday, April 24, 2025).

At the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, NiMet employees and union members began picketing from 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, marching around the premises and preventing regular operations. Some staff reportedly spent the night at the facility to ensure total compliance with the strike directive.

The situation was similar at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, where multiple flights were delayed or cancelled, leaving passengers frustrated. Speaking anonymously, an airport official confirmed the disruptions, noting that the absence of NiMet’s critical weather updates directly impacted flight safety and scheduling.

“Flights are determined by weather conditions, and NiMet is responsible for providing that data. Though some flights attempted to proceed, the absence of up-to-date meteorological information created serious operational challenges,” the source said.

The protests stem from a series of unresolved grievances. According to Timothy Meshelia, Northwest Zonal Chairman of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Employees, NiMet management has failed to implement both the N30,000 and N70,000 minimum wage structures, withheld allowances, excluded some employees from earlier payments, and neglected essential staff training programmes.

“The association has issued a one-month ultimatum to management to fully implement the new wage or face extended industrial action,” Meshelia stated.

However, a senior NiMet official, who spoke under anonymity, expressed dismay at the timing of the strike, claiming that management was already addressing most of the demands.

“It’s disappointing that the unions chose to proceed with the strike, especially when some of the grievances have been resolved and others are at various stages of implementation,” the official said. “Ironically, the same unions recently commended management for its labour-friendly policies, which raises concerns about the underlying motives behind this action.”

The official reaffirmed NiMet’s commitment to peaceful resolution, noting that the agency is working closely with the Ministry of Aviation to ensure a swift return to normalcy.

“We are hopeful that today’s meeting with the minister will provide a pathway forward. No one benefits from prolonged disruption—not the workers, not management, and certainly not the flying public,” the source added.

Speaking on behalf of the unions, the National Deputy President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Uzor Oluchi, criticised the poor remuneration and welfare of NiMet staff.

“The working conditions at NiMet are abysmal. Despite the national minimum wage, some staff still earn as little as N31,000 monthly. It’s unacceptable, especially given the critical nature of the services they provide,” Oluchi said.

The outcome of today’s meeting is expected to determine whether flights will resume across the country or whether the disruption will persist into the weekend.