NIMC Commences Data Update for Applicants

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has started nationwide data update and modification for all applicants.

The exercise is designed for applicants, who wish to effect changes to the personal information supplied during enrolment for National Identification Number (NIN).

Mr Loveday Ogbonna, Head, Corporate Communications, NIMC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, that the applicants were required to visit any of the Commissions’ enrolment centres to make enquiries or indicate the type of data he or she desires to update.

He said the applicants were expected to submit a list of the requisite relevant documents which include applicants’ NIN, marriage certificate, birth certificate, court affidavit, newspaper publication, among others.

“The applicant is also informed about the service charges of N500.00 or multiple of N500.00 depending on the number of changes and this will be paid through the Remita Platform.

“Upon payment and confirmation of appropriate fees, the applicant is given an enrolment and modification form to fill. Thereafter, the completed form is verified by the commission,’’ he explained.

Ogbonna also said that modification to some of the applicants’ data such as the date of birth is restricted and subject to approval from the Director General, NIMC.