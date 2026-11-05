Nigeria’s Single Window project processes 169,211 trade documents since March

KEY POINTS

National Single Window project has processed 169,211 trade documents since operations began in March 2026.

The platform has registered 12,465 importers and agents.

A total of 27 airlines and 56 shipping lines have joined the system.

Phase Two will introduce export licences, NXP and NCX forms, and other permits.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government’s National Single Window (NSW) project has processed 169,211 trade documents and registered 12,465 importers and agents since commencing operations in March 2026.

Dr Tola Fakolade, Project Director of the NSW, disclosed the figures in a statement on Wednesday, made available to newsmen in Lagos by Mr Christian Joe, Special Projects Editor, FirstNews Ltd.

Fakolade said the platform was recording progress in efforts to simplify trade procedures by bringing import documentation and regulatory processes onto a centralised electronic system.

He said 27 airlines had been onboarded, with 4,009 air cargo manifests transmitted through the platform. Another 56 shipping lines had joined the system, transmitting 405 sea manifests.

The project has also digitised import processes for the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

According to Fakolade, the integration has automated several processes that were previously handled manually, reducing the need for separate procedures across participating agencies.

The project has also begun rationalising and harmonising Harmonised System (HS) codes, which are used to classify traded products. The exercise is intended to simplify product classification and improve transparency in Nigeria’s trade system.

Fakolade added that the platform had maintained an operational uptime of 99.98 per cent, indicating its capacity to support continuous trade activities.

President Bola Tinubu inaugurated the National Single Window on April 16, 2024, to provide a centralised electronic platform through which traders and other stakeholders could interact with government agencies involved in trade.

Under the system, traders are expected to submit required information once through a single entry point, rather than repeatedly providing the same information to different agencies.

Fakolade said the model was designed to improve traceability, visibility and coordination among government agencies while reducing transaction costs, processing time and revenue leakages.

The project director said the improvements were also expected to strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in international trade.

THE ISSUES

The platform’s early operational figures provide an indication of its adoption by importers, agents, airlines and shipping companies. However, its broader impact will depend on how effectively it integrates the different agencies and eliminates repeated documentation requirements.

The harmonisation of product classification codes is another important part of the process. Consistent classification can improve transparency in trade procedures and reduce confusion over the regulatory requirements applicable to imported goods.

For businesses, the intended benefits include fewer administrative steps, faster processing and lower costs. These gains will depend on the extent to which participating agencies move their procedures onto the platform and use it consistently.

WHAT’S NEXT

Fakolade said Phase Two of the project would introduce export licences, Nigeria Export Proceeds (NXP) and Non-Commercial Exports (NCX) forms, alongside other permits.

The phase would also cover Import Duty Exemption Certificates (IDEC) and Free Trade Zone permits.

He said User Acceptance Testing (UAT) was ongoing nationwide ahead of the rollout of the additional services.

The planned onboarding of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is also expected to expand integration across the country’s maritime trade system.

BOTTOM LINE

Nigeria’s National Single Window has processed more than 169,000 trade documents since March 2026, but its success will ultimately depend on whether the platform can reduce the time, cost and administrative burden businesses face when moving goods through the country’s trade system.