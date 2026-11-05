BREAKING- Ronaldo retires from international football

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with Portugal

· The 41-year-old shared the decision in an emotional Instagram message on Thursday, saying he was handing back the number 7 shirt

· He leaves as the highest-scoring player in men’s international football, with 146 goals in 234 appearances, according to UEFA figures updated in October 2026

· He is also the most-capped male international footballer in history

· He captained Portugal to Euro 2016 and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025

· He became the first player to score at six different World Cup tournaments in 2026

Main Story

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football after 23 years with the national team. The 41-year-old forward shared the decision in an emotional message on his Instagram account on Thursday, saying he was handing over Portugal’s number seven shirt after a career he described as life-changing.

“The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said. He added that he never felt the shirt belonged to him alone, but that for 23 years he had the privilege and responsibility of wearing and defending it in stadiums around the world. “Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision, because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart,” he said.

Ronaldo made his senior international debut on August 20, 2003, against Kazakhstan. Reflecting on his journey, he said he does not just see matches, goals, records or trophies, but people. “I see the Portuguese people living abroad who, for 90 minutes, felt a little closer to home. I see millions of Portuguese people I have never met but who became part of my life. Because at the end of the day, football is so much bigger than a game. Football is about people,” he said.

The Issues

The retirement closes the most prolific international career in the men’s game and comes after weeks of tension around his place in the squad. His abrupt departure from Portugal’s Nations League camp, and his status as an unused substitute against Norway on September 27, had left his future under new coach Jorge Jesus uncertain, and PSG’s Vitinha had publicly called for him to return.

His record is difficult to match. He leaves with 146 goals in 234 appearances, having surpassed Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa as the most-capped male international. He also became the first player to score at six different World Cups in 2026, Portugal now face the task of life without their captain and focal point, with a new coach still shaping his squad and a Nations League campaign still under way.

What’s Being Said

Ronaldo said he had always pushed himself beyond his limits for the national team. “I wanted to win, I wanted to be better, I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt,” he said.

He also acknowledged the setbacks. “I made mistakes. I suffered. There were also moments when I couldn’t give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal,” he said, No immediate reaction from the Portuguese Football Federation or Jorge Jesus was included in the report.

What’s Next

Tributes are expected from teammates, rivals and football bodies, and the federation is likely to respond formally to the announcement. Attention will turn to who inherits the number 7 shirt and how Jesus rebuilds Portugal’s attack without him, Portugal’s remaining Nations League fixtures will show how the team copes in his absence.

Bottom Line

After 23 years, 234 caps and 146 goals, Ronaldo has closed one of the great international careers, leaving Portugal with a record-breaking legacy, a European title, two Nations League trophies and the challenge of finding life after number 7.