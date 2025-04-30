Nigeria’s Non-Oil Exports Rise By 24.75% To $1.79bn In Q1 2025 – NEPC

Nigeria’s non-oil export sector recorded impressive growth in the first quarter of 2025, with total earnings rising to $1.791 billion. This represents a 24.75% increase compared to the $1.436 billion generated during the same period in 2024, according to the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

The announcement was made by the NEPC Director-General, Dr. Nonye Ayeni, during the presentation of the Q1 2025 Non-Oil Export Performance Report in Abuja. She described the performance as a clear indicator of Nigeria’s continued progress toward diversifying its economy away from oil dependency.

A total of 197 distinct products were exported during the quarter, up from 162 in Q1 2024. These products spanned a range of sectors, including manufactured and semi-processed goods, industrial raw materials, and agricultural commodities.

In terms of volume, non-oil exports also saw significant improvement. The total volume climbed to 2.416 million metric tonnes, marking a 243.44% jump from the 1.937 million metric tonnes recorded in the first quarter of the previous year. Dr. Ayeni attributed this growth to the increasing participation of stakeholders who are beginning to harness the potential of the non-oil export sector.

Cocoa and its by-products—such as cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa cake—remained the most exported commodities, followed closely by urea/fertiliser and cashew nuts. Other notable export items included sesame seeds, gold dore, aluminium and copper ingots, soya beans, and rubber. Data from Pre-shipment Inspection Agents (PIAs) showed that cocoa beans alone accounted for 45.02% of all non-oil exports, with fertiliser and cashew nuts contributing 19.32% and 5.81%, respectively.

On the corporate front, Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Limited and Starlink Global and Ideal Limited emerged as the leading exporters, accounting for 12.07% and 10% of the total export value. Their dominance was largely driven by strong demand for fertiliser and cocoa-based products.

Nigeria’s non-oil exports also experienced notable regional growth. Ten ECOWAS member states imported Nigerian products worth $63.060 million during the quarter—3.52% of total export value and a 223.10% increase from the $19.517 million recorded in Q1 2024. Exports to other African countries were valued at $32.732 million, making up 1.83% of the quarter’s total.

Reflecting on broader progress, Ayeni recalled that January 2025 marked a milestone for the NEPC, with the Council reporting its highest-ever non-oil export value in its 49-year history—a 20.77% year-on-year increase, from $4.517 billion in 2023 to $5.456 billion in 2024.

She reiterated NEPC’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through strategic partnerships aimed at increasing Nigeria’s export base. According to her, the Council’s approach is aligned with national economic goals to build a sustainable, export-driven economy that reduces over-reliance on oil revenue.

“Nigerians are beginning to take advantage of the immense opportunities within the non-oil sector,” she said. “And the Council remains focused on helping them unlock even greater value.”