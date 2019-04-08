Nigeria’s Finance Minister, CBN Gov to Attend World Bank, IMF Meeting

Nigeria will join other economic experts from around the world to discuss issues affecting global economy in Washington DC, U.S.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, would attend meetings scheduled to hold between April 9 -14th under the auspices of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC.

The 2019 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank is expected to bring together central bank governors, ministers of finance, parliamentarians, private sector executives, representatives from civil society organisations and the academia.

The experts are to discuss issues of global concern, including the world economic outlook, poverty eradication, economic development and aid effectiveness.

The meeting would also feature seminars, regional briefings, press conferences and many other events with focus on global economy, international development and the world’s financial system.

Source: VON