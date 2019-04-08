Robben Prefers MLS Amid Inter Milan Rumours

Over the weekend, speculation over a move by Inter Milan to pick up Bayern Munich legend Arjen Robben seemed to stall when interest from Major League Soccer was noted.

The 35-year-old Robben has announced he plans to leave the Bundesliga side after his contract expires at the end of this season.

While Inter Milan have shown interest, Calciomercato reported that the former Dutch international prefers a move to the United States over one to Italy, with Toronto FC showing the most interest.

It would not be the first time Robben has been linked to the Giuseppe Meazza as the team may have reached out regarding a potential deal back in January.

”Yes, I am proud to have received many offers already,” Robben said, in a news conference in January. “The last few weeks have been full of commitments for my father, who is also my agent, but it’s nice to know that some clubs are interested in my performance.

“The future is still uncertain, we wait. On the contrary, I want to wait and concentrate on getting back into shape with Bayern. I do not know when but I have to make a decision,” he continued. “I will not wait until the end of the season. I have a family and I have to plan. I repeat. I am privileged and I thank the clubs that are following me.”

The Dutchman started his career with Groningen in 1999 before being transferred to PSV Eindhoven in 2002. In 2004, he was sent to Chelsea for €20.5 million, then to Real Madrid for €39.9 million in 2007. He made his final move to Bayern Munich in 2009 for a transfer fee of €28.5 million in 2009.

Over the course of his career, the right winger has scored 598 goals with 208 assists, with 198 of those goals coming with Bayern Munich. He has 15 goals in all competitions this season the Bayern.

Additionally, Robben has scored 96 goals internationally with the Netherlands national team since his debut in 2003.

Honestly, I don’t see how Robben fits into Inter Milan outside of being a bench player. His age and his proneness to injury make him a risk, even on a free transfer.

While he could add some needed leadership in the locker room, on the field I am not sure his adaptability to the Italian game.

While there may be interest, I don’t see a lot of heartbreak if this deal doesn’t work and Robben moves to the MLS over Serie A.