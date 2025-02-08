Nigeria’s Economy Is Growing, Creating Investment Opportunities – Edun

Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Economy, Wale Edun, has stated that the country’s economy is improving, offering strong investment opportunities. He made these remarks during a meeting in Abuja with a delegation from First Abu Dhabi Bank, led by Martin Tricaud, the bank’s Group Head of Investment Banking.

Edun highlighted several reforms that have contributed to Nigeria’s economic progress over the past 18 months, including:

A more flexible foreign exchange system

Deregulation of petroleum prices

Increased trade through the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA)

Higher government revenue from both oil and non-oil sectors

These reforms, he said, have stabilized the economy, boosted GDP growth, and improved trade balances. He emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to attracting investment and fostering partnerships with international financial institutions like First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Tricaud praised Nigeria’s economic progress and expressed confidence that the partnership would benefit both Nigeria and the UAE, unlocking new opportunities for investment, job creation, and economic development.