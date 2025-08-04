Nigeria’s D’Tigress Clinch Historic Fifth Consecutive Afrobasket Title In Côte d’Ivoire

Nigeria’s national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, have once again written their names into the history books by securing a fifth straight FIBA Women’s Afrobasket championship, defeating Mali in a gripping final showdown.

Under the strategic leadership of coach Rena Wakama, the Nigerian side emerged triumphant at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, on Sunday, August 3, 2024.

The win not only cements Nigeria’s standing as the most dominant force in African women’s basketball but also sets a continental record for consecutive titles—five in total. Remarkably, D’Tigress have maintained a decade-long unbeaten run in the competition, with their last loss dating back to October 2, 2015, against Cameroon.

In a tense final, Mali edged the first quarter, leading 26–21, but Nigeria staged a composed comeback to level the game at 41–41 before halftime. The third quarter saw D’Tigress begin to assert their superiority, pushing ahead to 61–56. The fourth quarter was a defensive masterclass by the Nigerians, who limited Mali to just eight points, ultimately sealing a 14-point margin victory.

This victory came on the heels of a hard-fought semi-final clash against Senegal, where D’Tigress relied on a strong fourth-quarter effort to come from behind and book their place in the final.

Coach Wakama, who also led the team to victory in 2023, now boasts two Afrobasket titles in as many attempts, becoming the first woman to coach a team to back-to-back continental titles.

The team’s achievement has sparked celebrations across the nation, with fans and stakeholders hailing their consistency, resilience, and tactical brilliance on the court. Social media was abuzz with congratulatory messages and images of jubilant players proudly displaying their gold medals.

D’Tigress’ dominance not only reflects athletic prowess but also symbolizes the evolution of women’s basketball in Nigeria, driven by a blend of discipline, leadership, and investment in grassroots development.