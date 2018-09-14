Nigeria’s Active Voice, Internet Subscriber Base Hits 162.52 million in Q2 – NBS

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said 162.52 million subscribers were active on voice calls in the second quarter as against 149.31 million recorded in the first quarter.

The NBS disclosed this in its “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information (Q2 2018)’’ report released in Abuja.

The bureau said that a total of 162,522,772 subscribers were active on voice as against 149,309,815 in Q1 2018 which represented 0.09% increase in subscribers base. Similarly, a total of 103,514,997 subscribers were active on the internet as against 100,923,580 in Q1 2018 which represented 2.57% growth in subscribers base.

The bureau said Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q2 2018 and closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

Similarly, Lagos State has the highest number of subscribers in terms of active internet per State in Q2 2018 and closely followed by Ogun and FCT respectively while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers, reports Brand Spur Nigeria.

MTN has the highest share of voice subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others respectively. Similarly, MTN has the highest share of internet subscription and followed by GLO, AIRTEL, EMTS and Others.