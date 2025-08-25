Nigerian Varsity Basketball Player Dies During Training In The Philippines

The University of the Philippines (UP) community has been plunged into mourning following the sudden death of its Nigerian basketball recruit, Israel Osamudiame Friday.

The 19-year-old athlete collapsed on Tuesday during a training session at the Varsity Training Centre in Diliman. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was later pronounced dead by attending doctors.

Friday, who would have turned 20 on September 6, had recently joined the Fighting Maroons basketball program as one of its newest recruits.

Confirming the tragedy, Bo Perasol, Director of the UP Office for Athletics and Sports Development, said the entire university was in shock.

“UP is heartbroken to confirm that one of our newest recruits, Israel Osamudiame, collapsed during practice yesterday. He was immediately brought to a nearby hospital where, despite the efforts of medical personnel, he passed away,” Perasol said.

He added that the school is offering full support to the young player’s family during this difficult time.

“UP is in close contact with his family and is extending its full support. We ask everyone to respect their privacy as they grieve this painful loss,” he stated.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Friday was a promising forward from Abuja, Nigeria. Before transferring to UP, he played for Centro Escolar University’s Scorpions in the Universities and Colleges Athletic League.

Though he was expected to sit out a one-year residency before competing in UAAP Season 89, his size, talent, and potential had already drawn attention, marking him as one of the most promising young frontcourt players in Philippine college basketball.