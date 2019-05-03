Nigerian UK-born Fiona Onasanya Ousted from Parliamentary Office for Perjury

Nigerian UK-born Fiona Onasanya, has been removed from office as a member of the British parliament through a recall petition.

Onasanya was sacked as a representative of Peterborough after her conviction over over-speeding offence which she lied about.

BBC reports that the 35-year-old former member of the parliament who was jailed for speeding offence was ousted out after 19,261 constituents Peterborough City had signed the petition against her presence in the parliament.

However, speaking on the matter, the Peterborough City Council said Onasanya will be allowed to stand for re-election.

According to the council, the signatures collected for the petition represented 27.6% of eligible number of residents in Peterborough City – a threshold required to remove Onasanya was 10%.

Confirming the success of the recall petition, speaker of the House of commons, John Bercow, said Onasanya was no longer a member of the for Peterborough City and that her seat is currently vacant.

Bercow said: “Fiona Onasanya is no longer the member for Peterborough and the seat is accordingly vacant.”

She can therefore no longer participate in any parliamentary proceedings as a member of parliament,” Bercow said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Onasanya was sent to jail for three months, becoming the first sitting politician in nearly 30 years to be jailed after she lied to police when she was issued with a speeding ticket by police.

Onasanya had denied driving when her car was spotted being driven at 41mph in a 30mph zone in July 2017.

She was reportedly expelled from her party, the Labour Party, after being convicted of perverting the course of justice.

