Nigerian tailor begins 120 hour sewing marathon for guinness record

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Keypoints

• Kano-based tailor Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari has begun a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon.

• The five-day challenge started on October 7 and is expected to end on October 12, 2026.

• Basari aims to surpass the reported record of 106 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds.

• The initiative, tagged Sew for the Nation, aims to produce school uniforms for disadvantaged pupils in public schools.

• Guinness World Records must verify the attempt before a new record can be officially recognised.

Main Story

Kano-based tailor Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari has begun a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest sewing marathon by an individual, Basari, Chief Executive Officer of Basari Apparels and Textiles Nigeria Limited, commenced the five-day challenge on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The attempt is expected to conclude on Monday night, October 12, at the sports complex of Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria in Kano, The project, tagged Sew for the Nation, combines Basari’s record-breaking ambition with a charitable initiative aimed at supporting children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

In a video released on October 1 to announce the challenge, the tailor explained that he intended to sew school uniforms for less privileged pupils attending public schools, “My name is Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari, I’m the CEO of Basari Apparels and Textiles Nigeria Limited. I am here to announce Sew for the Nation, a Guinness World Record attempt,” he said, He added that the uniforms would be produced to support pupils who might otherwise struggle to obtain them.

Basari described the initiative as more than an attempt to secure international recognition, saying it was also intended to demonstrate the value of creativity, determination and vocational skills in community development, “This is more than a record, this is for every dreamer, every artisan and every young Nigerian with a vision,” he said, while encouraging members of the public to support the project.

The tailor is targeting 120 hours of continuous sewing in a bid to surpass the reported record of 106 hours, 55 minutes and 20 seconds, achieved by fellow Nigerian tailor Oluwaseun Kuforiji in January 2025, However, Basari’s achievement will depend on verification by Guinness World Records before it can be officially recognised.

The Issues

The challenge highlights the potential of vocational skills to support social causes while creating public awareness of the tailoring and fashion industry, By producing school uniforms for disadvantaged pupils, Basari hopes to connect his personal ambition with efforts to improve access to education and support vulnerable communities.

The attempt also draws attention to the growing interest among Nigerians in pursuing Guinness World Records through endurance-based activities and creative projects, However, completing the 120-hour target alone will not guarantee recognition, as the attempt must satisfy the organisation’s evidence and verification requirements.

What’s Being Said

Basari has presented Sew for the Nation as an initiative intended to inspire young Nigerians, artisans and people with ambitions of their own, He said the project was designed to use creativity and resilience to support education, particularly by providing school uniforms for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds, His message centres on the idea that a record attempt can serve a wider purpose by directing attention and resources towards community needs.

What’s Next

Basari is expected to continue the sewing marathon until the scheduled conclusion on October 12, 2026, After the attempt, the relevant evidence will need to be submitted and assessed under Guinness World Records’ verification process before the achievement can be confirmed, The distribution of the school uniforms to the intended beneficiaries would also be an important part of fulfilling the project’s charitable objective.

Bottom Line

Abdulkadir Hassanul Basari is attempting a 120-hour non-stop sewing marathon in Kano, aiming to surpass the reported 106-hour record while producing school uniforms for disadvantaged pupils, Beyond the record attempt, Sew for the Nation seeks to demonstrate how vocational skills and personal ambition can be used to support education and community development.