Nigerian Stock Market Surges Past ₦92 Trillion As Investors Gain ₦109 Billion

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) sustained its bullish trend on Tuesday as the market capitalisation soared past the ₦92 trillion mark, with investors gaining approximately ₦109.47 billion.

Renewed bargain hunting in blue-chip and mid-cap stocks such as MTN Nigeria, Lafarge Africa (WAPCO), CONHALLPLC, and CHAMS Plc drove the uptrend, reflecting improved investor sentiment and growing confidence in the domestic market.

At the close of trading, the All-Share Index advanced by 0.12%, adding 172.65 basis points to close at 144,995.26, while market capitalisation increased to ₦92.03 trillion. Market data showed a slight dip in total trading volume by 2.41%, though the total value of transactions surged by 66.96%, signalling renewed institutional activity.

Analysts at Atlass Portfolio Limited reported that a total of 507.41 million units of shares valued at ₦24.28 billion were exchanged in 30,681 deals. ACCESSCORP led trading by volume, representing 9.11% of total market turnover, followed by ELLAHLAKES (7.84%), CHAMS (6.12%), SOVRENINS (5.52%), and ARADEL (4.48%).

By value, ARADEL dominated trading, accounting for 54.28% of total market value. On the gainers’ chart, CORNERST led with a 9.92% price appreciation, followed by CONHALLPLC (+9.52%), CHAMS (+9.22%), VFDGROUP (+9.17%), and INTENEGINS (+8.82%).

Conversely, LIVINGTRUST topped the losers’ table, shedding 10.00%, trailed by LIVESTOCK (-7.50%), NEIMETH (-4.48%), FIDELITYBK (-4.30%), and GTCO (-4.04%).

Sectoral performance was mixed — the banking index declined by 1.33%, oil & gas by 0.87%, and commodities by 0.31%. In contrast, insurance rose 1.98%, consumer goods gained 0.26%, and industrial goods advanced 0.69%.

Despite subdued activity levels, analysts believe moderating interest rates and improving macroeconomic conditions continue to redirect liquidity into equities, keeping the market on a growth trajectory.