Nigerian Stock Market Gains ₦308bn As Industrial And Insurance Stocks Lead Rally

Stock Exchange Closes Trading Week With N30bn Gain

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) maintained its bullish momentum on Thursday, recording an impressive gain of ₦308 billion in market capitalisation as industrial and insurance stocks spearheaded a rally that extended the market’s winning streak to its tenth consecutive session.

Data from the NGX showed that the All-Share Index (ASI) climbed by 484.31 basis points, closing at 146,203.40 points, representing a 0.33% increase compared to the previous day.

The market capitalisation surged to ₦92.80 trillion, driven by sustained buying interest in mid- and large-cap stocks, particularly in the industrial goods and insurance sectors. However, market activity was mixed as trading volume dropped by 34.00%, while the total transaction value rose sharply by 101.47%.

According to a trading update by Atlass Portfolio Limited, investors exchanged approximately 346.99 million shares valued at ₦27.43 billion across 24,691 deals.

In volume terms, Fidelity Bank topped the chart, accounting for 12.21% of total trades, followed by Dangote Cement, Sterling Bank, Jaiz Bank, and Chams Holdings. In value terms, Dangote Cement (DANGCEM) dominated, representing 40.17% of total traded value.

On the gainers’ list, Caverton Offshore and Eunisell led the rally with a 10% price appreciation each, followed by Sunu Assurances (+9.90%), IMG (+9.10%), and Mecure Industries (+8.81%). Other top performers included Guinea Insurance (+5.63%) and Universal Insurance (+5.56%).

On the losing side, FTN Cocoa recorded the steepest decline of 6.67%, trailed by Fidelity Bank (-2.38%), Veritas Kapital (-1.90%), Cadbury Nigeria (-1.29%), Nascon (-1.04%), and BUA Cement (-0.62%).

Overall market breadth remained positive, with 32 gainers and 20 losers, signaling sustained investor confidence in equities with strong fundamentals.

Sectoral indices also reflected this positive sentiment: Banking (+0.26%), Insurance (+0.64%), Consumer Goods (+0.43%), and Industrial Goods (+0.67%) all posted gains, while the Oil & Gas and Commodities sectors closed flat.

Analysts noted that despite the lower trade volumes, the sharp rise in value indicates increased activity in large-cap equities, underscoring renewed investor appetite for blue-chip stocks amid stable market conditions.

