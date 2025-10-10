DSS Cautions Public Against Impostor, Ex-Staff Accused Of Fraud

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned members of the public to beware of one Mr Barry Donald, a dismissed officer of the Service, who has allegedly been impersonating the agency to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

In a statement issued on Thursday via its official X handle, @OfficialDSSNG, the security agency disclosed that Mr Donald is no longer affiliated with the Service and has been involved in fraudulent activities using its name.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby alerts members of the public of the activities of one Barry Donald, a dismissed staff. He is reportedly engaging in unscrupulous activities, including using the name of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement read.

The DSS urged Nigerians to exercise caution and refrain from any dealings with the said individual, stressing that the Service would not be liable for any transactions conducted with him.

It also advised citizens to channel all official enquiries, complaints, or requests through its verified contact points to avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

“For requests, enquiries or complaints, the Service can be reached on 09088373515 or via email at dsspr@dss.gov.ng,” it stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding citizens, the DSS encouraged the public to report any suspicious activities carried out under its name to the nearest DSS office or through its verified communication channels.