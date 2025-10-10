Customs Intercept N1.9bn Worth Of Hard Drugs, Expired Flour At Seme Border

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intercepted contraband items valued at N1.99 billion, including hard drugs and expired flour imported from Egypt, during operations conducted between September 1 and October 9, 2025, along the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor.

Speaking during his maiden press briefing at the Command Headquarters in Seme, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, said the seizures included 10,000 bags of expired flour with a duty-paid value of N1.2 billion, concealed in five trucks.

Adenuga warned that the expired products posed serious public health risks, noting that their circulation could have caused widespread infections, food poisoning, and long-term health complications.

He added that the Command also intercepted 1,104 parcels of cannabis sativa, 120 packs of tramadol, and 169 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, while two suspects have been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation.

Other seized items include 2,043 bags of foreign parboiled rice (50kg each), 150 bales of second-hand clothing, and five used vehicles.

Describing smuggling as an act of economic sabotage, Adenuga emphasised that illicit trade undermines national security, deprives the government of vital revenue, and threatens legitimate businesses. “Resources lost to smuggling could have been channelled into supporting Small and Medium Enterprises and creating jobs for Nigerians,” he stated.

On export activities, the Area Controller disclosed that the Command facilitated non-oil exports totalling 53,989.46 metric tonnes with a Free on Board (FOB) value of N7.9 billion and a Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) fee of N39.8 million. The exported goods, he said, comprised agricultural produce and manufactured products, reflecting growing confidence among exporters in the Seme border corridor under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

Adenuga also revealed that the Command generated N1.5 billion in revenue for September 2025, representing a 182 per cent increase from the N531.4 million recorded in August. He attributed the improvement to enhanced operational efficiency, better inter-agency collaboration, and streamlined trade facilitation procedures.

“The Command is committed to maintaining a delicate balance between revenue generation, trade facilitation, and national security,” he said. “We are leveraging technology, intelligence sharing, and improved coordination to ensure effective border management.”

He commended the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base, Badagry, for its support in intercepting smuggled rice along the waterways, reinforcing the synergy among security agencies operating within the corridor.

The Seme Border, located in Badagry, Lagos State, is one of Nigeria’s busiest and most strategic land borders, linking the country to the Benin Republic and facilitating trade across the Lagos–Abidjan Corridor — a 1,028-kilometre highway that connects five West African nations and accounts for up to 70 per cent of subregional trade.

The Command’s renewed anti-smuggling drive follows the efforts of its immediate past Area Controller, Dr. Ben Oramalugo (Rtd), who also recorded several significant seizures, including rice, second-hand clothing, and cannabis sativa, during his tenure from February to September 2025.

Customs authorities have reiterated their commitment to sustaining the momentum against cross-border crimes while promoting legitimate trade and protecting public health.