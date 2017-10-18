The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and Market Capitalization leaped by 1.45% to close last week at 36,848.17 and N12.684 trillion respectively.

The performance boosted the MtD and YtD return to 3.97% and 37.11%, as all other sector indices finished higher during the week with the exception of the NSE ASeM Index which closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.555 billion shares worth N13.504 billion in 18,409 deals was traded in the course of the week by investors on the floor of the Exchange in contrast to a total of 1.493 billion shares valued at N15.107 billion that exchanged hands previous week in 14,549 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in volume terms with 1.365 billion shares valued at N6.507 billion traded in 10,880 deals; thus contributing 87.76% and 48.19% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 70.496 million shares worth N5.637 billion in 3,398 deals. The third place was occupied by Conglomerates Industry with a turnover of 58.779 million shares worth N141.929 million in 706 deals.

Topmost traded equities by volume were Diamond Bank Plc, Zenith International Bank Plc and Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc. They accounted for 985.762 million shares worth N2.841 billion in 3,401 deals, contributing 63.39% and 21.04% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Forty one equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 38 of the previous week. 23 equities depreciated in price, lower than 26 equities of the previous week, while 107 equities remained unchanged same as 107 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Also traded during the week were a total of 60 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N2,265.60 executed in 6 deals compared with a total of 2,000 units valued at N34,000.00 transacted last week in1 deal.

A total of 1,041 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N1.040 million were traded this week in 10 deals, compared with a total of 2,360 units valued at N2.029 million transacted last week in seven deals.