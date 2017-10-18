External Reserves Jump to Almost Three-year High at $33.1billion

- October 18, 2017
CBN Forex

Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, data on Tuesday, October 16, showed that Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves jumped to the highest in almost three years as of Oct. 12, hitting $33.11 billion,

That put the country’s dollar reserves back at a level not seen since December 2014, the data showed.The bank did not provide a reason for the increase in reserves.

Nigeria’s forex buffer stood at $25.73 billion, up 28.68 percent from a year ago, but is still far off a peak of $64 billion hit in August 2008, Reuters reports.

