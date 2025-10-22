Nigerian Stock Market Capitalisation Hits ₦96 Trillion As Investors Record ₦961 Billion Gain

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) continued its bullish momentum on Tuesday as the total market capitalisation crossed the ₦96 trillion threshold, following renewed investor interest that lifted equities by over ₦961 billion. This surge has pushed the year-to-date return to an impressive 47.2%.

The sustained positive performance was largely fuelled by bargain-hunting in key medium- and large-cap stocks, including BUA Foods, Vitafoam, Aradel Holdings, and Cadbury Nigeria Plc, among others. Investor sentiment has strengthened in recent sessions, supported by expectations of robust corporate earnings from listed firms.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1,516.10 basis points, closing at a new all-time high of 151,456.91 points, reflecting a 1.01% daily gain. Market capitalisation also appreciated by ₦962.31 billion to settle at ₦96.13 trillion.

Market activity presented a mixed picture, with trading volume rising by 34.95%, while the total traded value dipped by 23.04%. According to data from Atlass Portfolio Limited, about 551.92 million shares worth ₦20.54 billion were exchanged across 27,518 deals during the session.

Fidelity Bank Plc dominated the activity chart by volume, accounting for 10.73% of total trades, followed by VFD Group (7.13%), Japaul Gold (6.85%), Access Holdings (6.78%), and GTCO (5.69%). In terms of trade value, GTCO led the pack, representing 14.22% of total turnover on the Exchange.

On the gainers’ chart, SCOA Nigeria Plc topped with a 7.74% increase, followed closely by Omatek (+7.48%), Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (+6.70%), BUA Foods (+6.54%), Vitafoam (+5.92%), and Legend Interiors (+5.13%), among others.

Meanwhile, thirty equities declined in value. LivingTrust Mortgage Bank emerged as the top loser with a -9.91% drop, followed by Conoil (-5.83%), Sovereign Insurance (-3.95%), Japaul Gold (-2.31%), AccessCorp (-1.77%), and FTN Cocoa (-1.38%).

The market breadth closed negative with 27 gainers and 30 losers. The Consumer Goods Index led sectoral performance with a 3.53% rise, buoyed by price rallies in BUA Foods and Vitafoam. Other sectors such as Oil & Gas (+2.02%), Commodities (+0.97%), Insurance (+0.38%), Banking (+0.21%), and Industrial Goods (+0.16%) also ended the session on a positive note, supported by strong performances in Aradel, Cornerstone Insurance, FBN Holdings, and WAPCO.