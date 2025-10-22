NELFUND Approves 22 Additional Institutions For Student Loan Applications — See The Full Updated List

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the approval of an additional 22 state-owned tertiary institutions for inclusion in its student loan programme, expanding access to financial support for students across the country.
In a statement released via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), NELFUND confirmed that the newly cleared institutions were approved after a comprehensive review by the committee overseeing the Student Verification System (SVS).
According to the Fund, students enrolled in these newly accredited institutions can now proceed to apply for loans through the official NELFUND portal at nelf.gov.ng.
The latest development follows the earlier clearance of 86 institutions, bringing the total number of approved state-owned institutions to 108 nationwide.
NELFUND also revealed that more than ₦1 billion has already been disbursed as tuition fee payments to over 20,000 students across the country’s higher institutions since the launch of the student loan initiative.
Below is the complete list of newly approved and previously cleared institutions eligible for the student loan scheme.
Newly Cleared Institutions
- Abia State University, Uturu
- College of Education, Nsugbe
- Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
- Delta State University, Abraka
- Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
- Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
- Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
- Prince Abubakar Audu University
- Kwara State University
- Kwara State College of Health Technology
- Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna
- Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
- Moshood Abiola Polytechnic
- Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
- The Polytechnic, Ibadan
- The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
- Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
- Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
- Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
- College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State
- College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
- College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru
Previously Cleared Institutions
- Abia State Polytechnic
- Adamawa State University, Mubi
- Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola
- College of Education, Afaha Nsit
- Akwa Ibom State University
- Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
- Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
- Niger Delta University
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- Borno State University
- College of Education, Waka-Biu
- Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture
- Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
- Cross River State University
- Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku
- Delta State University of Science and Technology
- Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
- University of Delta, Agbor
- Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
- Edo State University, Uzairue
- Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
- Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology
- University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Enugu State
- Gombe State University
- Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo
- Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
- Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education, Ihitte-Uboma
- Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma
- Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
- Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
- Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya
- Kaduna State University
- Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil
- Yusuf Maitama Sule University
- Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
- Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
- Confluence University of Science and Technology
- Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba
- Kwara Polytechnic
- Kwara State College of Education, Oro
- Lagos State University of Education
- Lagos State University of Science and Technology
- Lagos State University
- Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai
- Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru
- Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
- Olabisi Onabanjo University
- Tai Solarin University of Education
- Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
- D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori-Ewekoro
- Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade
- University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
- Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
- Government Technical College, Ile-Ife
- GTC, Ara, Osun State
- GTC, Gbongan, Osun State
- GTC, Ijebu-Jesa
- GTC, Ile-Ife, Osun State
- GTC, Inisa, Osun State
- GTC, Iwo, Osun State
- GTC, Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State
- GTC, Osu, Osun State
- Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
- Osun State College of Technology
- Osun State University
- University of Ilesa, Osun State
- Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
- Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
- Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan
- Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State
- Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
- First Technical University, Ibadan
- Plateau State University, Bokkos
- Port Harcourt Polytechnic
- Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt
- Taraba State Polytechnic
- Taraba State University, Jalingo
- Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo
- Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
- Yobe State University
- Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam, Yobe State
- Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara
NELFUND continues to expand its student loan coverage across Nigeria, reinforcing its mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all Nigerians.