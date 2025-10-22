NELFUND Approves 22 Additional Institutions For Student Loan Applications — See The Full Updated List

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the approval of an additional 22 state-owned tertiary institutions for inclusion in its student loan programme, expanding access to financial support for students across the country.

In a statement released via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), NELFUND confirmed that the newly cleared institutions were approved after a comprehensive review by the committee overseeing the Student Verification System (SVS).

According to the Fund, students enrolled in these newly accredited institutions can now proceed to apply for loans through the official NELFUND portal at nelf.gov.ng.

The latest development follows the earlier clearance of 86 institutions, bringing the total number of approved state-owned institutions to 108 nationwide.

NELFUND also revealed that more than ₦1 billion has already been disbursed as tuition fee payments to over 20,000 students across the country’s higher institutions since the launch of the student loan initiative.

Below is the complete list of newly approved and previously cleared institutions eligible for the student loan scheme.

Newly Cleared Institutions

  1. Abia State University, Uturu
  2. College of Education, Nsugbe
  3. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University
  4. Delta State University, Abraka
  5. Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State
  6. Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti
  7. Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State
  8. Prince Abubakar Audu University
  9. Kwara State University
  10. Kwara State College of Health Technology
  11. Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna
  12. Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu
  13. Moshood Abiola Polytechnic
  14. Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo
  15. The Polytechnic, Ibadan
  16. The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki
  17. Rivers State University, Port Harcourt
  18. Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic
  19. Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu
  20. College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State
  21. College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba
  22. College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru

Previously Cleared Institutions

  1. Abia State Polytechnic
  2. Adamawa State University, Mubi
  3. Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola
  4. College of Education, Afaha Nsit
  5. Akwa Ibom State University
  6. Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic
  7. Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare
  8. Niger Delta University
  9. Benue State University, Makurdi
  10. Borno State University
  11. College of Education, Waka-Biu
  12. Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture
  13. Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri
  14. Cross River State University
  15. Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku
  16. Delta State University of Science and Technology
  17. Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba
  18. University of Delta, Agbor
  19. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
  20. Edo State University, Uzairue
  21. Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti
  22. Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology
  23. University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Enugu State
  24. Gombe State University
  25. Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo
  26. Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University
  27. Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education, Ihitte-Uboma
  28. Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma
  29. Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State
  30. Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria
  31. Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya
  32. Kaduna State University
  33. Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil
  34. Yusuf Maitama Sule University
  35. Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management
  36. Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina
  37. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
  38. Confluence University of Science and Technology
  39. Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba
  40. Kwara Polytechnic
  41. Kwara State College of Education, Oro
  42. Lagos State University of Education
  43. Lagos State University of Science and Technology
  44. Lagos State University
  45. Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia
  46. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  47. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai
  48. Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru
  49. Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic
  50. Olabisi Onabanjo University
  51. Tai Solarin University of Education
  52. Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa
  53. D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori-Ewekoro
  54. Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade
  55. University of Medical Sciences, Ondo
  56. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State
  57. Government Technical College, Ile-Ife
  58. GTC, Ara, Osun State
  59. GTC, Gbongan, Osun State
  60. GTC, Ijebu-Jesa
  61. GTC, Ile-Ife, Osun State
  62. GTC, Inisa, Osun State
  63. GTC, Iwo, Osun State
  64. GTC, Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State
  65. GTC, Osu, Osun State
  66. Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun
  67. Osun State College of Technology
  68. Osun State University
  69. University of Ilesa, Osun State
  70. Osun State Polytechnic, Iree
  71. Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora
  72. Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan
  73. Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State
  74. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State
  75. Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele
  76. First Technical University, Ibadan
  77. Plateau State University, Bokkos
  78. Port Harcourt Polytechnic
  79. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt
  80. Taraba State Polytechnic
  81. Taraba State University, Jalingo
  82. Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo
  83. Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State
  84. Yobe State University
  85. Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam, Yobe State
  86. Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

NELFUND continues to expand its student loan coverage across Nigeria, reinforcing its mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all Nigerians.

