NELFUND Approves 22 Additional Institutions For Student Loan Applications — See The Full Updated List

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has announced the approval of an additional 22 state-owned tertiary institutions for inclusion in its student loan programme, expanding access to financial support for students across the country.

In a statement released via its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), NELFUND confirmed that the newly cleared institutions were approved after a comprehensive review by the committee overseeing the Student Verification System (SVS).

According to the Fund, students enrolled in these newly accredited institutions can now proceed to apply for loans through the official NELFUND portal at nelf.gov.ng.

The latest development follows the earlier clearance of 86 institutions, bringing the total number of approved state-owned institutions to 108 nationwide.

NELFUND also revealed that more than ₦1 billion has already been disbursed as tuition fee payments to over 20,000 students across the country’s higher institutions since the launch of the student loan initiative.

Below is the complete list of newly approved and previously cleared institutions eligible for the student loan scheme.

Newly Cleared Institutions

Abia State University, Uturu College of Education, Nsugbe Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Delta State University, Abraka Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe-Oghara, Delta State Ekiti State Polytechnic, Isan-Ekiti Kogi State University, Kabba, Kogi State Prince Abubakar Audu University Kwara State University Kwara State College of Health Technology Abdulkadir Kure University, Minna Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Emmanuel Alayande University of Education, Oyo The Polytechnic, Ibadan The Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki Rivers State University, Port Harcourt Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Shehu Sule College of Nursing and Midwifery, Damaturu College of Administration, Management and Technology, Potiskum, Yobe State College of Agriculture, Science & Technology, Gujba College of Education Legal Studies, Nguru

Previously Cleared Institutions

Abia State Polytechnic Adamawa State University, Mubi Adamawa State Polytechnic, Yola College of Education, Afaha Nsit Akwa Ibom State University Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic Aminu Saleh College of Education, Azare Niger Delta University Benue State University, Makurdi Borno State University College of Education, Waka-Biu Mohammet Lawan College of Agriculture Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri Cross River State University Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku Delta State University of Science and Technology Dennis Osadebay University, Asaba University of Delta, Agbor Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki Edo State University, Uzairue Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology University of Medical and Applied Sciences, Enugu State Gombe State University Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University Benjamin Uwajumogu State College of Education, Ihitte-Uboma Imo State Polytechnic, Omuma Sule Lamido University, Kafin Hausa, Jigawa State Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya Kaduna State University Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil Yusuf Maitama Sule University Katsina State Institute of Technology and Management Umar Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero Confluence University of Science and Technology Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba Kwara Polytechnic Kwara State College of Education, Oro Lagos State University of Education Lagos State University of Science and Technology Lagos State University Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic, Lafia Nasarawa State University, Keffi Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai Niger State Polytechnic, Zungeru Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic Olabisi Onabanjo University Tai Solarin University of Education Ogun State Institute of Technology, Igbesa D.S. Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori-Ewekoro Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade University of Medical Sciences, Ondo Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State Government Technical College, Ile-Ife GTC, Ara, Osun State GTC, Gbongan, Osun State GTC, Ijebu-Jesa GTC, Ile-Ife, Osun State GTC, Inisa, Osun State GTC, Iwo, Osun State GTC, Otan Ayegbaju, Osun State GTC, Osu, Osun State Osun State College of Education, Ila-Orangun Osun State College of Technology Osun State University University of Ilesa, Osun State Osun State Polytechnic, Iree Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Eleyele, Ibadan Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa, Oyo State Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Oyo State Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele First Technical University, Ibadan Plateau State University, Bokkos Port Harcourt Polytechnic Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt Taraba State Polytechnic Taraba State University, Jalingo Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences, Jalingo Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua, Yobe State Yobe State University Mai Idris Alooma Polytechnic, Geidam, Yobe State Zamfara State University, Talata Mafara

NELFUND continues to expand its student loan coverage across Nigeria, reinforcing its mission to make higher education more affordable and accessible for all Nigerians.