Nigerian Stock Market Adds ₦332bn As Banking And Consumer Stocks Dominate Trading

Equity investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed Thursday’s trading session in profit territory, with market capitalisation rising by approximately ₦332 billion as financial and consumer stocks continued to anchor market activity ahead of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index maintained its upward trajectory, reflecting renewed positioning by investors amid sustained bargain hunting across selected equities. Market performance indicators ended the session higher, underscoring continued optimism among traders despite a notable slowdown in trading volumes.

Data from the exchange showed that the All-Share Index advanced by 520.23 points, representing a 0.35 per cent gain, to close at 150,363.05 points. In tandem, total market capitalisation climbed by ₦331.65 billion, also up 0.35 per cent, settling at ₦95.86 trillion.

Market analysts attributed the sustained rally to selective buying interest, particularly in fundamentally strong stocks that had previously traded at discounted levels. Shares of NESTLE, ELLAH LAKES, UACN, MECURE, and UBA recorded significant demand across multiple sectors of the market.

Despite the positive price movement, overall market activity moderated significantly. Trading statistics revealed a sharp contraction in transaction volumes and values as investor participation thinned compared with previous sessions.

A total of 839.77 million shares valued at ₦32.81 billion were exchanged in 23,211 deals during the session. This represented an 85.83 per cent decline in traded volume and an 84.83 per cent drop in transaction value, while the number of deals slipped by 7.91 per cent.

FIRSTHOLDCO dominated trading activity, accounting for 46.23 per cent of total market volume. It was followed by FCMB Holdings with 9.11 per cent, LASACO Assurance at 5.22 per cent, Access Holdings at 3.55 per cent, and CHAMS at 2.97 per cent.

In terms of value, FIRSTHOLDCO also emerged as the most traded stock, contributing 47.51 per cent of the total value of transactions executed on the exchange, reinforcing its position as the day’s most actively traded equity.

On the gainers’ chart, NESTLE led the rally with a 10.00 per cent price appreciation. GUINNESS followed closely with a 9.98 per cent gain, while ALEX, DAAR Communications, and MECURE rose by 9.76 per cent, 9.20 per cent, and 9.13 per cent respectively. NPF Microfinance Bank also recorded an 8.02 per cent increase, alongside 29 other advancing stocks.

Conversely, twenty-six equities closed in negative territory. STANBIC IBTC Holdings topped the losers’ table after shedding 9.33 per cent of its share price. LASACO Assurance declined by 9.09 per cent, while AFRIPRUD, AUSTINLAZ, STERLINGNG, and REDSTAREX recorded losses of 8.82 per cent, 8.33 per cent, 6.12 per cent, and 5.43 per cent respectively.

Overall market breadth remained positive, with 35 gainers outweighing 26 decliners, reflecting a moderately bullish sentiment.

Sectoral performance was mixed. The Consumer Goods sector posted the strongest advance with a 1.23 per cent gain, followed by the Banking index, which rose by 0.56 per cent. The Oil and Gas sector edged higher by 0.05 per cent. Meanwhile, the Insurance sector declined by 0.23 per cent, while the Industrial and Commodity indices closed flat.