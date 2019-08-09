Nigerian Police Dispatches Team of Investigators Taraba State

A team of officers from the Police headquarters in Abuja, have arrived Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, to investigate the killing of three police personnel and one civilian by the Nigerian Army.

The team, which was led by DIG Mike Obiezu, arrived at Jalingo Airport at 5 pm local time on Thursday.

Mr. Obiezu, who spoke to journalists, confirmed they were in Jalingo for investigations.

” We cannot tell you anything now because we just arrived but we will make our findings known to you as soon as we are done,” he said.

The Nigerian Police had, on Wednesday, announced the suspected killing of three of its officers by members of the Nigerian Army in Taraba. One other officer was left severely injured.

The incident occurred along Ibi-Jalingo Road, police said. The officers were of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Felix Adolije, an assistant police superintendent, had led the officers to the state to arrest a suspected kidnap kingpin whom the police identified as ‘Alhaji Hamisu.’

The police officers “came under sudden attack and serious shooting by soldiers of the Nigerian Army,” police spokesperson, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

The officers were taking Mr Hamisu to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo when the soldiers opened fire on them “despite sufficient proof that they were police personnel on legitimate duty,” the police said.

A civilian was also killed alongside the inspector and two sergeants, while an undisclosed number of others sustained injuries.

The suspect is now on the run.

