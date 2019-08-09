EFCC Donates Alex Badeh's Seized Property

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over a-13 bedroom, one-storey building and a basement to the management of North East Development Commission (NEDC).

The property was forfeited by the late Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

The Acting spokesman for EFCC, Mr Tony Orilade, in a statement in Abuja, on Thursday explained that the property was forfeited on the order of the court, following diligent prosecution of Badeh for money laundering and corruption by the commission.

According to him, the property are located at No 6, Ogun River Street, Maitama, Abuja, and have been handed over to NEDC management by EFCC Director of Operations, Mr Muhammed Umar.

Umar represented the Acting Chairman of the Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

“I wish to congratulate the management and staff of the NEDC on taking the ownership of this beautiful edifice.

“I equally want to implore the commission to put the property into maximum use for the benefit of the staff of the commission and the country at large,” Magu said.

On his part, Chairman NEDC, retired Maj.-Gen. Paul Tarfa, appreciated the gesture and promised to cooperate with the EFCC and the Federal Government in the fight against corruption.

“We are grateful to the Federal Government and EFCC for allowing us to use this place permanently as office or liaison office, here in Abuja.

“We appreciate this gesture, because we understand that ministries and other departments and agencies have been trying to get this place but because of the importance government attaches to NEDC, we are glad that we have been considered for this.”

Source: VON