Nigerian passengers stranded as US flight disruptions persist

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

Key Points

· Hundreds of Nigerian travellers have had their plans disrupted by widespread US flight cancellations following a nationwide air traffic control ground stop that began on Friday

· Passengers heading to the US over the weekend were unable to travel as planned, with some abandoning or postponing their trips

· The FAA lifted the nationwide ground stop on Saturday evening, but airlines are still struggling to reposition aircraft and crews

· Hundreds more flights were cancelled on Sunday, and the Trump administration warned disruptions could last until Monday

· US officials blamed faulty work during an upgrade of air traffic control communication cables

· Delta is offering free rebooking, encouraging flexible travellers to move flights to Monday, November 16 or later

Main Story

Travel plans of hundreds of Nigerian travellers have been disrupted following widespread flight cancellations in the United States, triggered by a nationwide air traffic control ground stop since Friday. The disruption, which affected thousands of flights across the US, has continued to hit international aviation, leaving passengers travelling from Nigeria to the US, and those due to return to Nigeria, dealing with delays, cancellations and uncertainty.

Findings showed that several Nigerian passengers scheduled to travel to the US over the weekend could not embark on their journeys. Some abandoned their trips temporarily or postponed their flights until airlines could restore normal operations. Some spent hours in the airport terminal, while others checked into hotels around the airport, believing the disruption would last only a day.

Passenger Sola Aina said he was forced to return home after days of waiting. “I just have to return home today. I have come for a Friday flight before we heard of the troubles in the U.S, I have to sleep in a hotel since Friday believing that the issues would be sorted before Sunday night, but this is almost 7:00pm again now. I have ordered a cab. I have to return to Ibadan. It’s very painful but I don’t have an option,” he said.

The Issues

The human cost is clearest in individual cases. Faruq Akinwale said he needed to return home urgently because his wife and sick child were in the US. “But I understand that no one can be blamed for this, but I will only appeal that everyone concerned should please hasten up whatever they are doing,” he said. A mother of two, Mrs Aderemi, said her family had little choice but to return home, calling the situation understandable even though painful. Charles Adekunle said his plans were also affected but did not say whether he would reschedule.

Passengers travelling from the US to Nigeria have also been affected, particularly those booked on services linking major American cities to Lagos and Abuja. Airlines operating between Nigeria and the US, directly or through connections, include Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, among others, Even after the ground stop ended, recovery has been slow. Aircraft and flight crews were displaced during the disruption, and repositioning them takes time, which is why normal operations did not resume as quickly as first promised.

What’s Being Said

Delta said it was still restoring operations after the FAA-mandated ground stop, which lasted more than four hours on Friday, November 13. “Customers traveling today should expect delays and additional schedule adjustments as we work to reposition flight crews and aircraft. Taking care of customers remains our focus, and we continue to offer flexible rebooking options to change flights at no extra cost,” it said. Passengers travelling between November 13 and 15 can change bookings without extra charges, and Delta said it will automatically rebook customers to the next best itinerary when a cancellation occurs.

US officials attributed Friday’s disruption to faulty work during an upgrade of air traffic control communication cables. President Donald Trump broke his silence on Sunday, blaming the previous administration of Joe Biden for the state of the country’s air traffic control infrastructure. FAA chief Bryan Bedford had said on Saturday that air travel would return to normal by the close of business on Sunday, but Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said on Sunday that restoration would take longer because aircraft and crews had been displaced.

What’s Next

The Trump administration has warned that disruptions could persist until Monday, extending the wait for a full return to normal. Passengers are advised to check airline apps and websites for the latest flight status and to take advantage of flexible rebooking options.

Attention will turn to whether operations normalise by Monday as officials now say, and how airlines handle the backlog of stranded Nigerian and other international passengers. Questions about the cable upgrade and the state of air traffic control infrastructure are also likely to continue.

Bottom Line

A US air traffic control failure has left Nigerian travellers stranded or forced to cancel trips, and with recovery slower than promised, passengers face more delays until airlines can reposition crews and aircraft.