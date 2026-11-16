Key Points

The Dahiru Bara’u Mangal Foundation has expanded its free healthcare programme to include surgeries for fibroid, appendicitis, hernia and hydrocele.

The latest medical outreach targets more than 2,800 beneficiaries in Katsina State.

The foundation says over 10,200 people benefited from its free healthcare services across the state in 2026.

More than 33,507 people have received support through the foundation’s humanitarian interventions since its establishment in 2018.

The programme also provides free eye examinations, corrective glasses, medications and other medical services.

Main Story

The Dahiru Bara’u Mangal Foundation has expanded its free healthcare intervention in Katsina State to include surgical operations for fibroid and appendicitis, targeting more than 2,800 beneficiaries in its latest medical outreach.

The foundation also disclosed that over 10,200 people had benefited from its free healthcare services across the state in 2026, highlighting the scale of its humanitarian intervention.

Hussaini Kabir, a member of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, disclosed this on Saturday during the commencement of its last-quarter medical intervention exercise at the General Hospital, Katsina.

He said the programme was designed to improve access to healthcare, particularly for vulnerable and less privileged people who could not afford the cost of medical treatment.

According to Kabir, the latest exercise was the foundation’s third medical outreach in 2026, with more than 2,800 patients expected to benefit.

He explained that the surgical programme covered patients suffering from fibroid, appendicitis, hernia and hydrocele, among other conditions.

Kabir said patients presenting for treatment would undergo medical screening to determine their health challenges and identify those requiring surgery or other forms of medical attention.

Beneficiaries who need surgical operations will receive them free of charge, while others will be provided with medications and professional medical advice.

He stressed that the foundation had not placed a limit on the number of patients to be screened, adding that everyone who presented for medical attention would be assessed.

The programme, he said, was open to all Nigerians, regardless of their state of origin, and beneficiaries would not be required to pay for the services.

The Issues

The cost of medical treatment remains a major challenge for people who cannot afford surgery, consultations and essential medications.

Conditions such as fibroid, appendicitis, hernia and hydrocele may require surgical intervention, making access to affordable medical services particularly important for affected patients.

By including surgical operations in its outreach, the foundation is extending its intervention beyond basic medical consultations and medication distribution.

The programme also provides an opportunity for patients to receive professional assessments and identify conditions requiring further treatment.

What’s Being Said

Kabir said the intervention was fully sponsored by the foundation’s founder, Alhaji Dahiru Bara’u-Mangal, as part of his commitment to supporting vulnerable members of society.

He added that the foundation had also provided free eye examinations, surgical operations, prescription glasses and medications to people experiencing different eye-related conditions.

Established in 2018, the foundation has supported more than 33,507 people through various humanitarian programmes.

“In 2026 alone, about 10,200 people have benefited from free healthcare services for different illnesses and medical conditions,” Kabir said.

He noted that the foundation’s activities also covered educational assistance and other forms of support for disadvantaged people.

Kabir acknowledged the Katsina State Government for providing medical facilities and personnel to complement the foundation’s interventions.

Also speaking, Dr Aliyu Ibrahim-Zakka, one of the medical personnel involved in the exercise, explained the screening and assessment procedures for patients requiring surgery.

Two beneficiaries, Rabi’atu Ibrahim and Malama Hafsat Adamu, expressed appreciation for the intervention. Adamu also encouraged wealthy Nigerians to support vulnerable people through similar humanitarian initiatives.

What’s Next

The foundation is expected to continue screening patients and providing free treatment under the latest outreach. Those identified as requiring surgery will receive the procedures without payment, while other patients will benefit from medications and medical advice.

Bottom Line

The Mangal Foundation’s expanded healthcare programme offers relief to patients who might otherwise struggle to afford treatment. Its inclusion of free surgical operations is particularly significant, as it addresses medical conditions that often require more than routine consultations and medication. Sustaining such interventions, alongside support from public health institutions, could help more vulnerable residents access essential healthcare.