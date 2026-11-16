Ex-INEC commissioner urges trump to ban electoral offenders

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 16th, 2026

Key Points

· Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini has urged US President Donald Trump to impose visa restrictions and freeze the assets of Nigerian electoral officials found culpable of electoral fraud

· He made the demand in a letter dated November 15

· He asked the US government to target individuals involved in manipulating results and undermining Nigeria’s democratic process

· He argued that sanctions would deter malpractice and promote accountability among election officials

· He said Nigerians are leaving the country not for lack of love for it, but because of electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak accountability

· He said consequences should apply where misconduct is established by credible evidence

Main Story

Former Independent National Electoral Commission Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini has urged United States President Donald Trump to impose visa restrictions and freeze the assets of Nigerian electoral officials found culpable of electoral fraud. He made the demand in a letter dated November 15.

Igini appealed to the US government to target individuals involved in manipulating election results and undermining the country’s democratic process. He said the measures would deter electoral malpractice and promote accountability among officials entrusted with conducting elections in Nigeria.

He argued that Nigerians are not leaving the country because they do not love it, but because decades of electoral malpractice, corruption, insecurity and weak accountability have destroyed confidence in government. This, he noted, has forced thousands of professionals, students and families to seek refuge in the United States.

The Issues

Igini’s letter links Nigeria’s electoral integrity to the wave of emigration, often called “Japa”, and frames sanctions as a way to deal with the cause rather than the symptoms. His argument is that border enforcement alone cannot solve the problem of people fleeing a system they no longer trust.

The appeal also invites foreign intervention in a domestic matter, which is sensitive. Targeted sanctions and visa bans are tools the US has used against officials elsewhere, but they depend on credible evidence and a legal basis. Igini himself limited his request to cases established by credible evidence and, where legally justified, targeted financial measures, It comes weeks before the January 16, 2027 election, at a time when public attention on INEC’s conduct is high. The letter is one man’s appeal, and no response from the US government or INEC was reported.

What’s Being Said

Igini said officials who deliberately manipulate results or falsify records should face consequences. “Officials who engaged in the deliberate manipulation of results, falsification of electoral records or other serious electoral offences established by credible evidence … should face appropriate individual consequences, including visa restrictions and, where legally justified, targeted financial sanctions and asset freezes,” he stated.

He added: “Border enforcement alone cannot solve this. We must address the cause at the source. Nigeria has the population, oil, gas and talent to be one of the richest nations on earth. But [it has been] undermined by [a] leadership recruitment process that has rendered the country a plundered wilderness, littered with the debris of missed opportunities.”

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether the US administration responds to the letter, and whether INEC or the Nigerian government comment on the call for foreign sanctions. Civil society groups may also weigh in, As the January election approaches, Igini and other election watchers are likely to keep pressing for accountability and transparency in the conduct of the poll.

Bottom Line

Igini is asking Washington to hold Nigerian electoral officials personally accountable through visa bans and asset freezes, arguing that credible consequences for rigging are the only way to restore trust and slow the exodus of Nigerians.