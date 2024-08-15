Nigerian Man Eats In 150 Restaurants In 24 Hours To Break Guinness World Record

Munachimso Brian Nwana, a 22-year-old content developer and cuisine consultant, holds the global record for the most fast-food outlets visited in 24 hours.

Contestants are not permitted to use public transportation as part of their efforts to break this record. They must also buy and eat at least one food or drink item from a restaurant during their try, with food accounting for 75% of the total order.

Brian walked the entire 25-kilometer trip, beginning at Chicken Republic in Gwarinpa and ending at Kilimanjaro in the town’s center. He rested for nine hours between midnight and 9 a.m.

He pointed out: “New York has clusters of restaurants and adequate public transport systems, so doing this in Abuja was much more daunting and challenging.”

Although he ate a range of cuisines like shawarma, pizza, fried chicken, and burgers, his favourite meals were Nigerian delicacies like moin moin (bean pudding) and àmàlà.

Brian ate a lot of food, “probably enough to last a week,” he said. He made an effort to sample something—even if only a mouthful—from all the places he visited.

The remaining food was devoured entirely by his crew and members of the public since waste isn’t allowed.

Brain’s motivation for breaking this record was to showcase the variety of Nigerian cuisines. He said, “I would like to encourage people from around the world to come and explore the Nigerian food space.”

Brian joins Hilda Baci and Tunde Onakoya as record breakers.