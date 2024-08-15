GTB Debunks Hackers Seizing Website, Customers’ Data

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc revealed on Wednesday that there was an isolated incident involving an attempt to compromise their website domain.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the incident was unsuccessful and the bank’s website was not cloned. Guarantee Trust Bank has denied reports that its website was taken by hackers.

A top GTB executive, who is not permitted to talk publicly, exclusively told DAILY POST about this.

The clarification comes in the wake of reports that its website was hacked and consumer data was collected in a major phishing effort.

However, the source told Daily Post that the claim was entirely untrue. He clarified that the bank was having a connectivity issue but that it had nothing to do with hacking.

“It’s false. What we are experiencing is a connectivity issue and has nothing to do with the alleged hacking,” he told the Daily Post.

