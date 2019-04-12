Nigerian Government to Set up ICT Development Bank

NigeriaMinister of Communications, Adedayo Shittu at the Flag-off ceremony of Sensitisation on Government Policies and Programmes, organised by the National Orientation Agency .

The Nigerian government says plans are on the way to establish an Information and Communication Technology Development Bank in Nigeria as part of efforts to make the country an ICT hub in sub-Saharan Africa.

Minister of Communications, Adedayo Shittu disclosed this at the Flag-Off Sensitisation on Government Policies and Programmes of the present administration organised by the National Orientation Agency, NOA in Abuja, Nigeria.

Mr. Adebayo stated that the aim of establishing the ICT Development bank is to provide a bank which will suit the ICT sector in the country.

He also decried the high interest rates charged by commercial banks  on inventors and innovators who approach such banks for financial assistance to develop their ideas hence, the need to establish the ICT bank.

“About 100 million dollars will be invested for the development of Telecommunication infrastructures in rural areas of the country by the Government of India” he said

Mr. Shittu also said that the Nigerian government has acquired a Mobile Radio Monitoring equipments to track illegal Radio Station transmission in the country

