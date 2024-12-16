Nigerian Government Secures Over 325 Terrorism Convictions in Ongoing Counterterrorism Trials

The Nigerian government has announced the successful prosecution and conviction of over 325 terrorists as part of its intensified counterterrorism efforts. These convictions were achieved through Phase 5 and Phase 6 of trials conducted at the Kainji Detention Facility.

In the Phase 5 trials, which took place in July 2024, 143 cases were heard, resulting in 125 convictions. Phase 6, held from December 9 to 13, 2024, saw 237 cases presented, with 200 individuals convicted.

According to a statement by the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser, the convicted terrorists received sentences ranging from the death penalty to life imprisonment, as well as terms of 20 to 70 years, depending on the severity of their crimes.

Those sentenced to the maximum penalty were found guilty of heinous acts, including attacks on women and children, the destruction of religious sites, the murder of innocent civilians, and the abduction of women and children during a brutal assault on Gina Kara Kai community in Borno State.

The government further revealed that individuals convicted of terrorism financing were sentenced to life imprisonment, demonstrating a firm stance against those facilitating terrorist operations.

“This milestone underscores the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to securing justice for victims of terrorism and safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians,” the statement read.

The trials were presided over by five Federal High Court judges and adhered to international standards of justice. The government assured that robust measures were in place to protect judicial officers, witnesses, and other stakeholders involved in the process.

“These trials reflect Nigeria’s dedication to global best practices in prosecuting terrorism and upholding international human rights conventions,” the statement added.

The government affirmed that these convictions mark a significant step towards achieving peace and stability in regions affected by terrorism while dismantling the networks enabling such acts.