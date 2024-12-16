Must-Watch Movies In Nigerian Cinemas This December

This Christmas season, Nigerian cinemas are showcasing an incredible lineup of movies, from blockbuster Nollywood hits to Hollywood’s most anticipated releases. Whether you’re looking for comedy, action, or family-friendly stories, these films are sure to bring festive cheer.

Here’s a complete guide to what’s showing this December.

Nollywood Highlights

  1. Everybody Loves Jenifa
    • Release Date: December 13, 2024
      Funke Akindele returns with her iconic character Jenifa in this hilarious comedy. Featuring stars like Nancy Isime, Falz, and Jackie Appiah, this is perfect for fans of fun-filled, feel-good cinema.
  2. Thin Line
    • Release Date: December 13, 2024
      Starring Mercy Aigbe, Iyabo Ojo, and Jaye Kuti, this thought-provoking drama explores the complexities of relationships, life, and love.
  3. Alakada: Bad and Boujee
    • Release Date: December 20, 2024
      Toyin Abraham delivers another laugh-out-loud comedy in her beloved Alakada franchise. Featuring a star-studded cast, it’s a must-watch for fans of relatable and humorous storytelling.
  4. Ijakumo 2: The Return of the Born Again Stripper
    • Release Date: December 22, 2024
      This daring sequel to Ijakumo follows Toyin Abraham in a gripping tale of faith, betrayal, and revenge.
  5. A Ghetto Love Story
    • Now Showing
      Dive into the bustling streets of Lagos with this gritty Nollywood drama about love, hope, and survival.
  6. The Waiter
    • Release Date: December 20, 2024
      AY Makun’s action-comedy stars Kunle Remi and Toke Makinwa. It combines thrilling storytelling with a touch of humor, making it a hit for Nollywood fans.
  7. The Homecoming
    • Release Date: December 15, 2024
      Directed by Kunle Afolayan, this powerful drama explores family dynamics, tradition, and reconciliation.
  8. Eko Nights
    • Release Date: December 22, 2024
      Set in the vibrant nightlife of Lagos, this romantic comedy offers glamour, wit, and charm, perfect for date nights.

Hollywood Blockbusters

  1. Mufasa: The Lion King
    • Release Date: December 20, 2024
      Disney’s stunning prequel to The Lion King tells the story of Simba’s father, Mufasa. A family favorite, it offers breathtaking visuals and a heartfelt narrative.
  2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3
    • Release Date: December 20, 2024
      Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles team up again to battle Dr. Robotnik in this fast-paced, fun-filled adventure.
  3. Moana 2
    • Now Showing
      The adventurous Polynesian princess is back for another musical journey filled with excitement and life lessons.
  4. Gladiator II
    • Now Showing
      Ridley Scott’s sequel to the iconic Gladiator delivers epic battles, drama, and an emotional storyline.
  5. Wicked
    • Now Showing
      This cinematic adaptation of the Broadway musical explores the untold stories of Oz’s witches.
  6. The Marvels
    • Now Showing
      Marvel Studios’ latest superhero adventure features Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel teaming up for intergalactic action.
  7. Wonka
    • Now Showing
      Timothée Chalamet stars in this whimsical origin story of Willy Wonka. It’s a magical journey perfect for families.
  8. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
    • Now Showing
      This prequel to The Hunger Games series offers an intense narrative set in Panem’s early days.

Where to Watch

Catch these films at Nigeria’s top cinema chains:

  • Silverbird Cinemas: Available in Lagos, Abuja, and other cities.
  • Genesis Cinemas: Locations in Lagos, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.
  • FilmHouse Cinemas: Screening nationwide in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, and beyond.

Celebrate Christmas with Cinema Magic

From hilarious Nollywood comedies to jaw-dropping Hollywood adventures, this year’s Christmas lineup ensures a memorable holiday experience for everyone. Visit your nearest cinema, grab some popcorn, and enjoy the magic of the big screen this festive season!

