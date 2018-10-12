Nigerian Doctor Elected into International Advisory Board of American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology

Prof. Titus Ibekwe, the National Secretary of the Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria, has been elected Vice-Chairman of the International Advisory Board (IAB) of the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery Foundation (AAOHNSF).

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Ibekwe was elected at the ongoing World Congress of the AAOHNSF in Georgia, Atlanta and he becomes the first Nigerian to be elected into IAB since the inception of the academy 122 years ago.

NAN also reports that Ibekwe, who is currently the Head of Department, Otorhinolaryngology (ENT, Head and Neck) University of Abuja and University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Member-Board of the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, is also a member of the Governing Board of the Academy.

Otorhinolaryngology is a surgical sub-specialty within medicine that deals with conditions of the ear, nose and throat (ENT) and related structures of the head and neck.

Speaking in a telephone interview with NAN he stated that Nigeria is being represented for the first time at the American Academy of Otorhinolaryngology Head and Neck Foundation (AAOHNSF) Board of Directors since its inception 122 years ago.

“This is the first time a black African is elected into the board of the academy. So it is a great honour and accolade for the country and Africa,” he said

The election, according to him, featured more than 70 member countries of the association.

The ENT surgeon explained that the board serves as an avenue of communication between AAOHNSF membership and International otolaryngology-head and neck surgery organisations/societies worldwide.

Ibekwe noted that this would further and solidify a shared global commitment to excellence demonstrated by the members of the specialty.

According to him, the board also makes recommendations regarding the programmes and policies of the AAOHNSF that foster a global otolaryngology communication and promote the highest standards in clinical care through communications, education, research and collaboration.

“IAB strengthens and enhances information exchange among all ENT societies and the AAOHNSF. It also supports the general good of patients, specialty and the medical profession,” he explained.