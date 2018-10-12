Presidency Launches Training to Job Initiative for Amnesty Beneficiaries

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, has rolled out a fresh initiative to seamlessly engage beneficiaries of the programme from training to job placement.

He said the new vision aimed at fostering peace and development in the Niger Delta region, will be through the deployment of beneficiaries on training programmes geared towards employment generation.

Dokubo’s media aide, Murphy Ganagana, in a statement said while speaking on Wednesday when leaders of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja, Dokubo promised a remarkable transformation of the Amnesty Programme in the next few months which will trigger a new song and new dance for the Niger Delta people.

“Those of you who have been close to this programme – one thing that is different from my own is about training. I don’t just send people to train and all that. Training and vocations are linked to universities and institutions.

He said, “Like the one we want to open at Ondo in the next two week, the Petroleum Training Institute, Effurrun, is going to be in charge of that training, because at the end of the training, they will have certificates.

“Also, in doing that, we are also doing job placements. We don’t just train and keep; we train and put them in work places. Trained to work, not trained to go and take stipends. That is what I am trying to do, and I believe that in the next two or three months, they will see what I’m trying to do for this office.

President of the IYC, Mr. Oweilaemi Pereotubo commended Dokubo for his attaining giant strides at the within a period of six months.

He said there was a need for collaboration between the youth organisation and the Amnesty Office to move the Niger Delta forward.