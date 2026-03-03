Nigerian Dental Association warns against oral health misinformation on social media

KEY POINTS

NDA cautions Nigerians against relying on oral health advice from unverified social media sources.

Association debunks viral claims linking toothpaste tube markings to product ingredients.

Offenders spreading false dental information risk legal action.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Dental Association (NDA) has called for greater responsibility in the dissemination and consumption of oral health information online, warning the public against relying on advice from unauthorised individuals posing as dental professionals.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja and jointly signed by its President, Dr Emedom Elias; Secretary-General, Dr Franklin Abhulimen; and Chairman of the Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, Dr Victor Nwabudike, the Association said the advisory became necessary following recurring instances of misleading and unverified oral health claims circulating on social media platforms.

The NDA cited a recent viral post in which an individual, who identified himself as a “doctor” without verifiable professional credentials or proof of registration, allegedly misinformed the public about the markings on toothpaste tubes.

According to the Association, the information was “false, misleading and not supported by any clinical, scientific or regulatory evidence.”

Clarifying the issue, the NDA explained that the small square or rectangular markings found at the sealed end of toothpaste tubes are known in manufacturing as “Eye Marks” or “Colour Registration” marks. These, it said, are used by automated packaging machines to determine where tubes should be cut and sealed during production.

The Association emphasised that the markings are purely for alignment and sensor guidance in high-speed production lines and have no connection to the ingredients, chemical composition, or safety profile of the toothpaste.

“They are not a yardstick to establish whether a product is chemical or natural,” the statement stressed.

THE ISSUES

The NDA expressed concern over the growing influence of unverified health claims online, particularly misinformation regarding fluoride in toothpaste.

It noted that some social media users have previously alleged, without evidence, that fluoride causes cancer. The Association described such claims as baseless, explaining that fluoride and other toothpaste constituents are strictly regulated and must comply with established safety standards before approval for public use.

The NDA further disclosed that its Products Committee routinely conducts biochemical analyses and clinical trials on dental products available in Nigeria, without prejudice to the statutory regulatory oversight exercised by relevant government agencies responsible for product registration and safety evaluation.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The Association urged Nigerians to disregard posts by unauthorised individuals and verify dental health claims through appropriate regulatory and professional channels.

It advised members of the public to look out for NDA endorsements or logos on dental products and to seek professional guidance from registered oral health practitioners who are bona fide members of the Association.

The NDA reaffirmed its commitment to promoting responsible social media engagement in matters of oral health, stressing the importance of evidence-based communication to safeguard public well-being and maintain professional integrity.

It also warned purveyors of false dental health information to desist or face possible legal consequences.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Association said it would intensify collaboration with relevant regulatory and law enforcement agencies to ensure that individuals spreading false or misleading oral health information are investigated and, where necessary, prosecuted in accordance with Nigerian law.

Public awareness campaigns and professional oversight are also expected to be strengthened to counter the spread of misinformation in the digital space.

BOTTOM LINE

As misinformation continues to proliferate online, the Nigerian Dental Association is drawing a firm line: oral health advice must be grounded in science, professional regulation and verified expertise. For Nigerians, the message is clear — when it comes to dental care, trust certified professionals, not viral posts.