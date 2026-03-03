FG approves N48bn to upgrade engineering faculties in 12 universities, extends student loan portal

KEY POINTS:

Federal Government releases N48bn to strengthen engineering and technology faculties in 12 universities nationwide.

Minister inaugurates monitoring committee to ensure transparency and timely execution of TETFund-backed projects.

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) extends loan application deadline after disbursing N183bn to nearly one million students.

MAIN STORY

The Federal Government has approved the release of N48 billion for the upgrade of engineering and technology faculties in 12 universities across Nigeria, in a move aimed at boosting practical training, innovation and industry relevance.

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, announced the intervention yesterday in Abuja during the inauguration of the Ministerial Monitoring, Evaluation and Implementation Committee on TETFund High Impact Intervention Projects.

The beneficiary institutions, drawn from the six geopolitical zones, include both federal and state-owned universities. They are: Federal University of Technology, Minna; African Aviation University; Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University; Nigerian Army University Biu; Federal University of Technology, Babura; Shehu Shagari University of Education; Federal University of Technology, Owerri; Enugu State University of Medical and Applied Sciences; Federal University of Technology, Ikot Abasi; Delta State University, Abraka; Federal University of Technology, Akure; and University of Ilesa.

Alausa explained that the intervention, executed in partnership with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), is designed to transform universities into hubs of applied research, innovation and solution-driven learning, rather than predominantly theory-based institutions.

He lamented the persistent gap between classroom theory and practical skills among engineering graduates, warning that it diminishes employability, weakens industry confidence and limits Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global technology space.

The minister clarified that the N48bn allocation is separate from about N20bn already earmarked under TETFund’s 2026 spending guidelines for upgrading engineering workshops in selected institutions.

To ensure accountability, the newly inaugurated committee—chaired by President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Rabiu—will monitor project implementation, enforce compliance with approved standards, maintain digital records, submit periodic reports and recommend sanctions for non-compliance.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, described the intervention as strategic to Nigeria’s industrialisation and sustainable economic growth, stressing that funding must be matched with strict implementation and transparency.

Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, commended the initiative and acknowledged the support of the President and National Assembly in driving reforms aimed at restoring Nigerian universities to global competitiveness.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s engineering and technology education sector has long struggled with inadequate infrastructure, obsolete equipment and limited practical exposure for students. Stakeholders argue that without modern workshops and research facilities, graduates remain ill-prepared for industry demands.

The government’s latest intervention seeks to address this disconnect by focusing on rehabilitation, equipping of workshops and, where necessary, construction of new facilities in line with procurement laws and global standards.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Responding on behalf of the committee, Rabiu described the initiative as timely and strategic, noting that strengthening infrastructure and hands-on training would significantly improve the quality of engineering graduates and support national industrial growth.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) announced an extension of its Student Loan Application Portal following increased demand and nationwide sensitisation campaigns.

According to a statement by its Director of Strategic Communications, Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, over N183 billion has so far been disbursed to 983,706 students across 265 institutions.

Managing Director of NELFUND, Akintunde Sawyerr, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to inclusivity and equitable access, urging eligible students to take advantage of the extension window.

Institutions yet to commence the 2025/2026 academic session are required to submit formal requests, alongside approved academic calendars, for consideration.

WHAT’S NEXT

The monitoring committee is expected to begin oversight of the intervention projects immediately, ensuring adherence to timelines and quality benchmarks.

Simultaneously, NELFUND will continue processing applications while awaiting further management decisions on the portal’s final closure date.

Observers say effective implementation of both initiatives will be critical in strengthening higher education infrastructure and improving access to tertiary education financing.

BOTTOM LINE

With N48 billion earmarked for engineering upgrades and over N183 billion already disbursed in student loans, the Federal Government is signalling a renewed push to reform Nigeria’s higher education sector. The success of these initiatives, however, will depend on transparency, accountability and sustained commitment to practical, industry-driven learning.