Nigerian Breweries Records Huge Sales in Easter

Nigerian Breweries recorded huge sales during the 2019 Easter Carnival, the Senior Trade-Marketing Manager: Strategic Programmes, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Abayomi Abidakun, has said,

Abidakun said the period will go down in history as the biggest simultaneous Easter celebration ever in Nigeria. The exciting experience began on April 19th and ended on April 21st with unforgettable memories of a unique atmosphere of camaraderie across the 10 select cities.

He said the experience was made complete with the towering presence of the leading beverage brands from the stable of the Nigerian Breweries Plc such as Goldberg, 33 Export, Star Lager Beer, Life Continental, Maltina and Amstel Malta.

“We are glad to host the biggest simultaneous Easter celebration Nigeria has ever seen across 10 key cities in Nigeria and we’re happy everyone across these cities had a great time. Over the years, we have continued to explore avenues to engage with our customers.

Creating and putting together the Easter Carnival is simply in furtherance of that age-long commitment to giving Nigerians the very best of fun and excitement,” Abidakun said.

A-list artistes such as Flavour, Phyno, Timaya, MI, Reekado Banks, Orezi, Mr Real, Slimcase, Obesere, MC Galaxy, KCEE, Humblesmith, Harrysong, as well as Wande Coal held the crowd spellbound with their effervescent performances of hit songs. Holidaymakers in the ten cities rocked with the ear-splitting vibes projecting from the surround systems in sheer appreciation for Nigeria’s biggest Easter celebration.