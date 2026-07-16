Nigerian Army warns personnel against social media misuse

Key points

The Nigerian Army has warned personnel against improper use of social media.

Army authorities said online misconduct could compromise military operations and national security.

The warning was delivered during a social media awareness lecture at the 6 Division headquarters in Port Harcourt.

The division also hosted 126 Nigerian Defence Academy cadets on an operational study tour.

Main story

The Nigerian Army has warned its personnel against the misuse of social media, saying irresponsible online activities could expose sensitive information and undermine national security.

The warning was issued by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, during the Third Quarter Social Media Awareness Lecture at the division’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

Emekah said the awareness programme was organised to familiarise officers and soldiers with the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s social media policy, particularly the consequences of violating established guidelines.

He noted that although the policy was already in place, cases of social media misuse by military personnel continued to occur, posing risks to operational effectiveness and national security.

According to him, the initiative is intended to encourage responsible online conduct, reduce policy violations and prevent the disclosure of classified military information through digital platforms.

Emekah reminded personnel that safeguarding operational information and protecting the image of the Nigerian Army remained a responsibility for every soldier, both online and offline.

He also commended the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command for organising the awareness lecture, expressing confidence that it would strengthen personnel’s understanding of cybersecurity and responsible digital behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Headquarters 6 Division Garrison received 126 cadets of the 75 Regular Course (Naval Wing) of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as part of an operational study tour.

The Senior Instructor of the NDA Naval Wing, Cdr. Clement Theophilus, said the tour was designed to expose cadets to operational realities and enhance their understanding of joint military operations, particularly collaboration between the Nigerian Army and Navy in combating maritime crime.

The Commander, 6 Division Garrison, Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Bello, stressed that effective cooperation among security agencies remained essential for protecting critical national infrastructure and securing Nigeria’s maritime environment.

He urged the cadets to uphold discipline, integrity, courage and selfless service throughout their military careers.

The study tour included presentations on the activities of the 6 Division, with emphasis on its role in safeguarding critical national infrastructure and supporting joint security operations in the Niger Delta.

The issues

The increasing use of social media has created new operational security challenges for military organisations worldwide. Armed forces continue to strengthen digital conduct policies to prevent the disclosure of sensitive information and protect ongoing operations.

What’s being said

“Despite the existence of the policy, cases of social media misuse by military personnel still occur and pose serious risks to military operations and national security.” — Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Emekah, GOC, 6 Division

What’s next

The Nigerian Army is expected to continue awareness programmes on cybersecurity and responsible social media use while strengthening inter-service cooperation through training initiatives such as the NDA operational study tours.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Army is reinforcing digital discipline among its personnel while investing in joint military training to improve operational effectiveness and safeguard national security.