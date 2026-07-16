Rightflow trends after Times Square billboard appearance

Key points

Nigerian rapper Rightflow’s new album artwork appeared on a digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.

The display sparked widespread reactions from fans across social media.

The Canada-based artiste recently released his 12-track album, Welcome to the Jungle.

The project features collaborations with emerging Nigerian artistes.

Main story

Canada-based Nigerian rapper Marvin Wonodi, popularly known as Rightflow, has generated buzz online after the artwork for his latest album, Welcome to the Jungle, appeared on a digital billboard in New York’s Times Square.

Images of the billboard quickly circulated across social media, with fans celebrating the milestone as another example of Nigerian music gaining international exposure.

Times Square, one of the world’s busiest commercial and entertainment districts, is widely regarded as a premier advertising destination because of its global visibility and millions of annual visitors.

While billboard placements at the landmark are typically secured through paid advertising campaigns, entertainment industry observers say the location remains one of the most sought-after promotional platforms for artistes seeking international recognition.

Rightflow recently released Welcome to the Jungle, a 12-track album that blends hip-hop and emo influences while featuring collaborations with emerging Nigerian acts, including Zaylevelten and Luwa MP4.

Born in Port Harcourt and now based in Prince Edward Island, Canada, the 21-year-old began his music career as a teenager, releasing his debut single in 2021.

Since then, he has expanded his catalogue with the EPs Rightflow Unleashed (2022) and Into the Abyss (2023), alongside singles such as Man O War.

His music explores themes beyond conventional rap, combining emotional storytelling with messages of hope, resilience and personal experiences.

The online attention surrounding the Times Square appearance has further amplified interest in the rapper and his latest project.

The issues

For many emerging artistes, high-profile advertising locations such as Times Square provide international visibility and strengthen global marketing campaigns. Such appearances have become an increasingly popular strategy for promoting new music releases.

What’s being said

Fans on social media described the billboard appearance as another positive moment for Nigerian music’s growing global presence and praised Rightflow for taking his work to an international audience.

What’s next

The publicity generated by the Times Square campaign is expected to boost interest in Welcome to the Jungle as Rightflow continues to expand his international profile.

Bottom line

Rightflow’s Times Square billboard appearance has placed the rising Nigerian rapper in the spotlight, adding momentum to the promotion of his latest album and reinforcing the growing international visibility of Nigerian music.