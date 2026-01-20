Oborevwori Flags Off N59.7 Billion Flyover To End Fatalities At Agbor Junction

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has launched the construction of the N59.7 billion Agbor/Uromi Junction Flyover, a project designed to eliminate the frequent accidents and chronic gridlock at the notorious intersection.

During the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, January 19, 2026, the Governor described the 1.3-kilometer bridge as a “project of destiny” for the Ika South region. The flyover serves as a vital economic artery, connecting travelers from Lagos and the West to the Eastern and Northern parts of Nigeria.

The contract, awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, carries a 14-month completion timeline and includes dual carriageways, two roundabouts, and advanced flood control drainage systems. Governor Oborevwori revealed that the dangerous intersection of high-speed vehicles, motorcycles, and pedestrians made this engineering intervention inevitable.

To support the project, the state has also injected N100 billion into a special intervention fund, with N4 billion allocated to each of the 25 local government areas to ensure that infrastructure development reaches the grassroots.

Beyond the flyover, the Ika South region is seeing a massive infrastructure surge, including a N15.4 billion drainage project to tackle erosion and the upcoming N12 billion Okpe-Abavo-Agbor road. Former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who attended the ceremony, praised the administration for sustaining policy continuity and translating architectural plans into physical reality.

As construction begins, local leaders have hailed the restoration of electricity to nearby communities and the employment opportunities the project will provide for hundreds of local artisans and engineers.