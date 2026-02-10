Nigeria, US Deepen Military Ties, Plan Joint Operations

Nigeria and the United States have intensified defence cooperation, with renewed engagements focusing on joint military exercises, training, capacity building, and enhanced operational and technological support, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

The development followed a high-level visit to Abuja by General Michael Langley Anderson, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), during which both countries reviewed existing security partnerships and explored avenues for deeper collaboration.

In a statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Samaila Uba, the AFRICOM commander held a series of meetings with President Bola Tinubu and other top Nigerian security officials, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja; and other senior military leaders.

According to the DHQ, discussions centred on shared security priorities and the long-standing partnership between Nigeria and the United States in addressing terrorism and other transnational threats affecting Nigeria, the West African sub-region and global security.

“The existing security cooperation was reviewed, and opportunities for future collaboration were identified,” Uba said, noting that the talks placed strong emphasis on capacity building through military training, future force development and realistic joint exercises.

He added that both sides also explored additional capabilities the United States could offer in support of Nigeria’s military operations, particularly in strengthening the country’s overall security architecture.

“Nigeria and the United States deepened their security partnership during US Africa Command Commander General Anderson’s visit to Abuja from February 8 to 9,” the statement said. “The leaders discussed shared security interests and the two nations’ partnership in countering terrorist organisations that threaten Nigerians, the United States, the region and the world.”

As part of the visit, General Anderson toured the joint US–Nigeria intelligence fusion cell, a critical facility that supports Nigeria’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

The DHQ said the fusion cell plays a vital role in enhancing Nigeria’s ISR capabilities and building sustainable operational capacity that delivers real-time results on the battlefield.

During engagements with senior Nigerian security officials, the AFRICOM commander reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to supporting Nigerian-led security solutions, emphasising intelligence-sharing and technical advisory support rather than direct combat involvement.

The Defence Headquarters noted that the engagements form part of ongoing efforts by both countries to strengthen defence relations and jointly respond to evolving security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency and regional instability.