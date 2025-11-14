Nigeria To Review Air Service Agreements With Sweden, Norway And Denmark

Nigeria has moved to review its bilateral air service agreements with Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The talks form part of the 2025 International Civil Aviation Negotiation event in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, led the Nigerian delegation to the annual meeting organised by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

Tunde Moshood, the minister’s special adviser on media and communications, said Nigeria’s presence at ICAN2025 reinforces its push for aviation growth and deeper economic ties. “The ICAN2025 event provides a unique global platform for countries to conduct bilateral and multilateral negotiations on Air Service Agreements aimed at enhancing air connectivity, fostering trade, tourism, and investment, and promoting the sustainable growth of the global aviation industry,” he said.

Moshood added that the Nigerian delegation has taken part in several BASA review meetings and memorandum of understanding discussions on the sidelines of the event.

Delegates held separate talks with South Africa about fifth-freedom traffic rights and an additional designation for another carrier on the Cape Town–Lagos route. In a joint session with Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the parties agreed to exchange air service agreement documents for further review and deliberation. The discussions will focus on updating existing BASAs to boost connectivity and mutual benefits.

Speaking on the sidelines, Minister Keyamo said Nigeria remains committed to deepening international aviation cooperation. He said active engagement at ICAN2025 demonstrates the government’s focus on expanding Nigeria’s global aviation footprint and improving market access for Nigerian carriers.

Moshood also noted that Equatorial Guinea will host the next ICAN meeting.

The Nigerian delegation includes Chris Najomo, Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority; Ahmed Mohammed, Director of Air Transport Management at the ministry; Sarah Okunade, Director of Legal Services; and Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA.

Senior executives from the Airline Operators of Nigeria also joined the team. They include Toyin Olajide, Chief Operating Officer of Air Peace, and Charles Johnson Ararume, Chief Financial Officer of Arik Air.