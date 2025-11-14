NCAA Seeks Judicial Backing To Strengthen Aviation Contracts

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has urged the Judiciary to strengthen legal support for aviation contracts in order to attract more international investment into the sector.

The call was made in Abuja during the grand finale of the first international Cape Town Convention moot court held at the Federal High Court. The event was organised under the CTC Academic Project with support from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Aviation Working Group.

Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Chris Najomo, who was represented by Captain Donald Tonye Spiff, said the Cape Town Convention has boosted Nigeria’s credibility with global aviation players. The convention covers international interests in mobile equipment and includes a protocol specific to aircraft assets.

Najomo said the industry struggled to gain the trust of aircraft lessors before the adoption of the treaty. He credited the progress to the efforts of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo. He added that Nigeria is now firmly recognised by major aircraft manufacturers and leasing companies.

He also praised the performance of the students in the moot competition. He said their work showed Nigeria’s growing expertise in aviation law.

Secretary General of the Aviation Working Group, Jeffrey Wool, described the moot court as a milestone for the country. He said the CTC is a critical treaty for aviation financing. He added that familiarising the courts and young lawyers with its provisions will help Nigeria handle related cases more effectively.

The event replicated real court proceedings. It featured two finalist teams from the University of Benin and the University of Lagos. A panel of three Federal High Court judges, Justices Binta Nyako, Joyce Abdulmalik and James Omotosho, presided over the session.

Eighteen universities from across the six geopolitical zones took part in the preliminary rounds. The University of Benin and the University of Lagos emerged as the top teams.