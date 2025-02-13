Nigeria To Bring Home 400,000 Stranded Citizens In Neighboring Countries

The Nigerian government has raised concerns about the fate of over 400,000 Nigerians who are currently stranded in Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. Efforts are being made to bring them back home through a structured repatriation process.

Alhaji Tijani Ahmed, the Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), made this known during a meeting of the Technical Working Group in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to Ahmed, the Nigerian government has already started the repatriation process, with 3,000 refugees successfully returned last week. This was made possible through the collaboration between the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, and the Technical Working Group. Plans are in place to continue this process and bring back more Nigerians in the coming weeks.

Ahmed explained that the agreement between Nigeria, the neighboring countries, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had been reviewed to ensure a smooth repatriation process. The UNHCR plays a crucial role in the process, acting as an international partner to ensure the safe return of refugees.

During the meeting, the Technical Working Group assessed past efforts and discussed strategies for future repatriations. Ahmed emphasized the need for continued support from both the Nigerian government and international organizations to make the repatriation process a long-term and sustainable initiative.

He stressed the importance of collaboration, stating, “We have no fewer than 400,000 Nigerians who are refugees in Cameroon, Niger, and Chad. Just last Sunday, we successfully returned 3,000 of them through the efforts of Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

“We have carefully reviewed the processes, and we are working on meeting all the necessary requirements before the next phase of the repatriation begins.

“The UNHCR plays a crucial role in this exercise, as they are part of the agreement overseeing the repatriation. We are optimistic that in the next few weeks, the process will resume, and we will continue to bring our people back home.”

Speaking on behalf of the UNHCR, Deputy Representative Bernadette Muteshi assured that the UN refugee agency remains committed to the repatriation process and the welfare of displaced Nigerians.

She emphasized that this time around, the focus would be on ensuring that the Nigerian government takes full leadership of the process, with international partners offering support.

“What is different about this phase of repatriation is that we are relying heavily on the Nigerian government to take full responsibility for the process.

“We are here to support both the Nigerian government and the governments of the host countries to ensure that the agreements reached in the tripartite arrangement are fully respected. However, it is ultimately the responsibility of the Nigerian government to take ownership and lead the repatriation efforts,” Muteshi stated.

The Nigerian government has assured that it will continue working with relevant agencies, host countries, and international partners to ensure that stranded citizens are safely returned and properly reintegrated into society.